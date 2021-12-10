All video game fans were on the lookout for The Game Awards 2021 award ceremony, so today we will tell you how Elden Ring is crowned as The Most Anticipated Game of 2022, as well as a great revelation of what awaits us in this title.

Something that has caught our attention is that this exciting video game will allow us to enter a desolate world, in the pure style of the beloved Souls saga by FromSoftware, under the name of Elden Ring. We will be able to see characteristics inherited from the previous video games of the Japanese studio.

And thanks to The Game Awards we have been able to witness a new trailer for the long-awaited video game, where new characters were shown and they gave us some clues about their history. Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

For the second year in a row, Elden Ring took home the Most Anticipated Game of 2022 award at The Game Awards, and to celebrate, its developers have released a new cinematic trailer that explains a little more about its dark universe.

We must mention that this time it has opted for a CGI footage that looks scandalous. The work presents some of the myths and legends that make up his world, such as colossal battles with giants, fallen kings or struggles in which the loss of limbs matters little to continue fighting.