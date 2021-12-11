After six months in Mexico, HBO Max It has become an entertainment platform with exclusive content that is highly anticipated by Mexican fans.

And right at the end of this 2021, HBO Max It presents us which stories were the most sought after by Mexican users, and some of them will surely surprise you.

Favorite stories on HBO Max

No doubt HBO Max went into the kitchen of the Mexicans, the most liked local Max Original production was The great pastry chef Bake Off: Celebrity Mexico; in fact the first episode is one of the most played on the platform.

Without a doubt, the platform has invested a lot in local productions, to connect with the Mexican public, and it could be said that the objective was achieved: The Killer of Oblivion or Moorings are titles that users seek to see in HBO Max.

But it is not only cuisine and suspense that Mexicans eat, in HBO Max there is also room for wizards and Muggles. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was among the most watched movies.

Superhero fans were also present, making Wonder Woman in the most watched DC universe movie on the platform.

2021 was undoubtedly a year full of terror, but also of love, that is why stories like “He doesn’t like you so much” and “Maligno” remained among the most sought after by Mexicans in HBO Max.

2021 soccer fan and what’s coming

One of the advantages it has HBO Max is to offer its users live events such as the UEFA Champions League; The passion for the ball soared during the games PSG vs Manchester City, Manchester City vs PSG and Barcelona vs Bayern Munich.

It is good to recount what 2021 left us, but what is HBO Max preparing for Mexicans in 2022, surely one of the titles below has been waiting for a while:

Euphoria second season

Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon

King richards

Matrix Resurrections

Exclusive UEFA Champions League broadcasts

If you are not subscribed yet I have good news for you, HBO Max offers a 50% off in the subscription for 12 months from this December 9 until January 9, 2022.

If you are interested in having access to premieres such as The Suicide Squad or Dune, as well as exclusive content from HBO, Cartoon Network, DC and Warner Bros, enter this link to take advantage of the offer.