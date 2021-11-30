This week starts the last month of the year. While many already set their sights on the next 2022, video on demand platforms continue to offer quality content for their subscribers. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, running from November 29 to December 5, 2021 and that adds up to thirty movies, series and documentaries for every taste. We recommend two of these novelties before giving way to a list featuring the closing of one of the most successful series in the history of the service.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – December 1

Netflix’s bet on him anime continues to take shape with the arrival of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the new installment of the anime based on the manga by Hirohiko araki. In this case we are told the story of Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro, a young woman accused and imprisoned in a maximum security prison for a crime she did not commit. Inside, he will join a plot between DIO and Enrico Pucci.

La casa de papel (part 5, volume 2) – December 3

The most international Spanish series of all time and also one of the most successful Netflix fictions comes to an end with its sixth and last part (or the second part of its fifth season, to be more exact). The robbery at the Bank of Spain will end for better or for worse for our protagonists while everything falls apart and the situation becomes untenable. What will be the last movement of the Teacher to try to finish the hit successfully?

All this week’s premieres on Netflix