AMD CEO Lisa Su Has expressed be impressed by current high demand for both PS5 and Xbox Series. The semiconductor company is one of those that has experienced the success of consoles since they went on sale more than a year ago and, due to the supply shortage that continues today due to the pandemic, it is totally impossible to see any of platforms on store shelves.

At AMD’s latest investor meeting, Lisa Su discussed the current supply situation and explained that the company would increase chip production next year. In fact, he expects 2022 to be another strong year for both Sony and Microsoft, though 2023 will truly be the “peak year” for next-gen consoles.

“First of all I think the console business and this cycle is amazing“Su explains.”I mean, if you think about the strength of the cycle, we are now in the second year and the fact that the demand is so high means that we have been shipping a lot of products. So the fact that demand is still high says something about the capacity of the product. We continue to increase production and we expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If we look at the typical cycle of consoles, the peak year is actually the fourth year as usual. Therefore, one would expect 2023 to be the peak year.“.

Of course, Lisa Su’s words are most coherent. Today it is necessary to have a PS5 or Xbox Series reserved unless we are truly aware of when stock enters a store. In addition, the lack of stock will continue throughout the year 2022 so of course, 2023 seems to be the year in which any player will be able to acquire their console in a store in a traditional way. What sales will the platforms register then?

