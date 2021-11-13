The same thing happens to us every autumn-winter: the fringes return. And although we say they come back, the reality is that they never go away completely but rather stay in a kind of stan by waiting for his time to return to the street (with more or less success depending on the season, everything is said).

Although there are many ways to wear them, whether in skirts, bags or dresses, ours is undoubtedly in coat garments. Be it jackets or coats, since the combination with fringes results in a different and special garment.





In jackets they tend to worn on the sleeves or front-back areas of the same, while in the coats they are also introduced a lot in the bottom. Although, as in everything, it depends on the model.





One way or another, the reality is that the streetstyle is full of this type of garment, so we wanted to make a small selection of our favorite models on the market to add to our wardrobe now:

Jacket by Urban Revivo





First of all we have this model of Urban revivo, a white jacket that has also made us fall in love with its mix of fabrics, since it has a eight panel on the front. 129 euros.

Fringed jacket Urban Revivo

Coat by NKN Nekane





This model of NKN Nekane in beige (although it is also available in black) with fringes on the back and front of the coat seems like the best. 119 euros.

Tifun Jacket





If what we are looking for is something print this Taifun jacket from paintings it is perfect, especially for its red color. 129 euros.

Helene Berman Coat





Another option in pictures is this coat of Helene Berman on gray tones, which we now find lowered by 261.99 euros 123 euros.

Pimkie jacket





If we are looking for a jacket to put under a coat or similar, this model of Pimkie designed for the halftime it is just what we need. 39.90 euros 29.90 euros.

Jacket by NKN Nekane





And finally we have this other model from NKN Nekane, a completely different jacket from the rest because of its embroidery and its shorter fringes. 139 euros.





