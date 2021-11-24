Under the “authenticity comes together” campaign, Finetwork and Footters bring the national football of Primera and Segunda RFEF and Primera Iberdrola Femenina to all their clients. In this way, Finetwork is committed to offering quality content. So far, Rakuten TV has offered in all its fiber and mobile packages and after this new agreement with Footters, it complements the offer with sports content.
Free footters until the end of the season
As a launch promotion, Finetwork will market coming soon Footters for free until the end of the season in their fiber and mobile packages and for only 6.99 euros per month for your mobile customers. After the agreement between both companies, Finetwork clients will be able to have, both live and delayed, access to all the matches of the 130 teams distributed throughout the national geography competing in the categories of First and Second RFEF. Teams such as Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Santander, Sabadell, Nástic de Tarragona, CD Castellón, Hércules CF, Córdoba, Albacete, Badajoz, Real Murcia, Cultural Leonesa, etc. compete in these categories, in addition to women’s football (Primera Iberdrola ).
Julio Fariñas, CEO of Footters indicates that “the agreement with a leading company in its sector such as Finetwork is a reason for celebration for us, the company is showing a unique authenticity in its way of operating and revolutionizing the telecommunications market of our country”.
For his part, Manuel Hernández, CEO of Finetwork, affirms that “at Finetwork we are delighted with this agreement with Footters, a company as authentic in its sector as we are in ours, so that with this union we can bring Spanish football closer to all fans, so they can follow their local favorite team and women’s football ”.
50 GB free for Christmas
In addition to including Footters for free with the subscription of Finetwork’s fiber and mobile rates, the operator will also give away 50 GB free for Christmas to both its current and new customers that can be enjoyed between November 26 and January 15. Regarding new customers, it will apply to those who make portability in said period both in mobile rates and in fiber and mobile packages. As usual, Finetwork will send the 50 GB free to its current customers without having to request them.
With this agreement, it seems that virtual mobile operators are beginning to wake up and want to offer quality content to their customers in addition to mobile or fiber and mobile rates at very competitive prices. Giving gigs for the Christmas period is a promotion that we have been used to in previous years.