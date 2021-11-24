Under the “authenticity comes together” campaign, Finetwork and Footters bring the national football of Primera and Segunda RFEF and Primera Iberdrola Femenina to all their clients. In this way, Finetwork is committed to offering quality content. So far, Rakuten TV has offered in all its fiber and mobile packages and after this new agreement with Footters, it complements the offer with sports content.

As a launch promotion, Finetwork will market coming soon Footters for free until the end of the season in their fiber and mobile packages and for only 6.99 euros per month for your mobile customers. After the agreement between both companies, Finetwork clients will be able to have, both live and delayed, access to all the matches of the 130 teams distributed throughout the national geography competing in the categories of First and Second RFEF. Teams such as Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Santander, Sabadell, Nástic de Tarragona, CD Castellón, Hércules CF, Córdoba, Albacete, Badajoz, Real Murcia, Cultural Leonesa, etc. compete in these categories, in addition to women’s football (Primera Iberdrola ).

Julio Fariñas, CEO of Footters indicates that “the agreement with a leading company in its sector such as Finetwork is a reason for celebration for us, the company is showing a unique authenticity in its way of operating and revolutionizing the telecommunications market of our country”.