The new Free Fire OB31 update is very close to arriving, to be more precise, Garena plans to release the new update on November 30, this means that from December 1 players will be able to enjoy the arrival of new events , skins, pets and of course, the arrival of a new winter map.

Garena has been revealing little of everything that players will be able to see in the OB31 update, a couple of days ago the official Free Fire account shared the arrival of a new lobby, this seemed to be interned in the snowy mountains of the new map that will arrive early.

That’s not all, among the hundreds of things that have been leaked, new special collaborations have appeared, the most striking thing could be the big names found within the archives, from brands like Converse to figures like J Balvin may be part of the new update.

Collaborations : Converse and J Balvin among the most popular

Converse and J Balvin among the most popular Skins : New Royale Gold, Royale Diamonds and Incubator (plus J Balvin skin)

New Royale Gold, Royale Diamonds and Incubator (plus J Balvin skin) Others: New map will come to Free Fire, this map seems to have a permanent snow zone in some mountains, in addition to the map, new waiting lobby and player room will be reconfigured.

Two new pets are coming to Garena’s battle royale, plus a new character with a mysterious ability. Along with pets, the arrival of new weapons has been confirmed for Free Fire’s OB31 update.

Do not forget that the arrival date of the new Free Fire update is December 30, 2021, players will have to be ready for everything new that will come to the game, I recommend you log out before the update runs, this is for you It will allow you to finish your games without losing points.