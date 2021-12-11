Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix project is taking shape. The creator of ‘Midnight Mass’ and the upcoming ‘The Midnight Club’ announced the first cast names for ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’, the series based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

Specifically we find Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill, who will lead the cast of the series, which will be announced in full in the next few hours.

Langella will play Roderick usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty; McDonnell will be his twin sister and the hidden hand of the house; Lumbly plays the investigator C. Auguste Dupin; finally, the roles of Hamill and Gugino have not yet transpired.

Nor have the details of the plot, since, despite bearing the title of the story by Edgar Allan Poe – usually translated as ‘The collapse of the House of Usher’ – the The idea is to explore the author’s universe a little more through the eight episodes that compose it.

The story begins with a visit from a family friend, who is going to visit the Usher house when the patriarch of the same stands between life and death. However, the one who dies is his sister, which unleashes all kinds of inexplicable phenomena.