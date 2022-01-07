Both Google and Meta have been fined by France and the reason is the way that both companies manage the acceptance or rejection of cookies.

The season of fines has started and the first companies to receive one are Google and Meta, formerly Facebook. It has been the French government that has had the honor of fining both companies, the amount to be paid is 210 million euros. It may seem like an exorbitant figure, but the power of the companies affected must be taken into account.

What has been the reason for this millionaire fine? The National Commission for Information and Freedoms in France has found that both Google and Meta have not played fair in terms of cookies. And, is that, what this French institution alleges is that both companies made it difficult to reject cookies.

Of course, when accepting these elements, the two companies facilitated the action for users. Although the total amount is 210 million euros, the one that has come out the worst has been Google, which is the one that has to pay 150 million, while Meta has to pay only 90 million.

But both companies would be obliged to facilitate the rejection of cookies or the French government would add another 100 million euros to the fine. At the moment the only company that has answered this sentence by CNIL has been goal, what he has communicated is that they are still reviewing the reasons for this decision.

Google is still absolutely silent, although the statements are likely to come sooner rather than later. The truth is that it is interesting to see companies of such caliber being fined by governments and, is that they are at the mercy of the laws of each country in which they work.

We will have to wait to see how this matter progresses, although it is most likely that it will come to fruition by Google and Meta. There is still a long year ahead so it is likely that in a few months we will see other companies go through this same situation.