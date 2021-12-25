FPS: what does it mean and how important is it in video games, cinema, photography and smartphones

We tell you the importance of FPS in video games, cinema, photography and smartphones, and why you should pay attention to them. Every detail in this note!

One of the most common acronyms in televisions, video games, screens, smartphones and cameras is “FPS”, or frames per second. But not everyone is familiar with this acronym and its function, that is why to get rid of doubts in this note we tell you what they mean and how important they are in practice.

What does FPS mean: Frames Per Second

FPS stands for Frames Per Second, which in Spanish is translated as “frames per second”. This is a number (24, 30, 60, 120) that measures the number of images that appear on the screen per second and create the illusion of movement.

In cinema, it is common for 24 FPS to be used, while, in video games, photography or smartphones, the numbers range from 30 to 120 and depend on several factors. We will explain them below.

FPS in video games: How important are they?

In the world of videogames, the FPS values ​​depend, firstly, on the limit imposed by the developer and, secondly, on the power of the hardware and means by which we reproduce the video game in question. Consoles like PS4, Nintendo switch or Xbox One titles run at an average of 30 frames per second, in some cases 60, while in PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S they can go up to 120 FPS, at best.

If we go to the PcEverything will depend on the hardware you have and the requirements of each video game. Each title has a minimum requirement, so if you meet the basic requirements, you are likely to be stuck at 30 frames per second with the sacrifice of various graphics options, but if you meet the recommended requirements, you could increase the frame rate by second.

The importance of playing with more or less frames per second depends on the player and, in any case, if they will immerse themselves in a competitive experience, where having more FPS is synonymous with fluidity and greater ability to react to intense multiplayer action.

To all this, the screen is added. Currently monitors and televisions support up to 60 frames per second, but in case of looking for images of 120 FPS, a good platform and a compatible video game will not be enough. You must also have a screen that has this technology for updating frames per second and, unfortunately, they are very expensive.

FPS on smartphones and photography

The FPS in smartphones they are measured in the same way as in video games. Most mobile devices integrate a hardware that mostly shows images at 30 frames per second, this if we are talking about a mid-range smartphone down. However, if we go to mid-high or high-end cell phones, we are talking about exceeding the barrier of 60, 120 or even 144 FPS, something that is just beginning to be seen now.

But before continuing we are going to make a parenthesis, when we talk about a mobile device it is common to hear the concept of Hz instead of FPS, so we are going to explain it. The Hz, or refresh rate, is the ability of our screen to update itself, while the FPS is the number of frames per second that are emitted. That is why if we have a smartphone at 60Hz and a game that runs at 120fps, we may not appreciate it due to the limits of the panel, which would have no choice but to subdivide the frames and display only 60fps.

Finally, when it comes to photography, the FPS concept is applied when recording a video. The FPS are very important when filming a video and later, in its editing. If we record at 30 frames per second it is fine, but if we shoot at 120 FPS, by editing the video we can play a little more with its fluidity, we can even obtain an effect “slow motion”.

Share it with whoever you want