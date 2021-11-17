Faced with a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 in Mexico, Hugo Lópe-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion. He said that the pandemic has several fluctuations that occur differently in each region of the world and our country has the ability to convert beds.

FOURTH WAVE IN MEXICO?

At the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Tuesday. The Undersecretary of Health said that before fourth waves registered in other countries.

“Not necessarily where it starts to spread in one place, it follows like a wave across the world in a uniform way.”

López-Gatell recalled that as long as the pandemic is in any country in the world. It can also be presented in Mexico and called for vaccination against Covid-19 because it has been shown to be safe and effective.

“That will lead us to have greater stability in the Covid epidemic. Highs and lows are likely to continue throughout 2022 in different parts of the world. Finally in Mexico, with the accumulated experience, the capacity for hospital reconversion. At all times we have that possibility: to re-expand the number of Covid beds if necessary in the event of a resurgence ”, said the Undersecretary of Health.

Fourth wave of the pandemic in Mexico? 41.5 percent have not applied a single dose.

According to El Financiero, the most recent vaccination data in our country show us that only 49 percent of the total population is immunized with the complete scheme, while another 9.5 percent has at least one dose.

That is, there is 41.5 percent of the population to which not even a single dose was applied.

Approximately 33 percent of the total population corresponds to those under 18 years of age, which means that about 16 percent of the population are adults who do not have their complete vaccination schedule, that is, about 20 million people.

Mexico litigates a court order to vaccinate those under 18 years of age

In other countries the issue of vaccination is already being discussed, even for those under 11 years of age. While in Mexico the government litigates a court order that instructed it to vaccinate those under 18 years of age.

On the other hand, in some countries the issue is the application of the booster vaccine starting with older adults, in our country. The authority has not even considered that possibility.

THE CASE OF EUROPE

Europe has already once again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, so governments and health authorities are already considering imposing restrictions prior to the Christmas season in order to avoid more infections.

The European region accounts for more than half of the average infections of the recent seven days globally and about half of the latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally. These are the highest levels since April last year, when the virus swept through Italy for the first time.

Related Notes:

Mexican children are up to 40% obese as adults

WHO recognizes Mexico for combating tobacco consumption

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients