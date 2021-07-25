Dolores Hernandez and Carolina Mendoza Hernandez competed at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

(OLI SCARFF / AFP)



“We are satisfied with the work we did, we were very constant, and it showed in the result (…). You do not come thinking about a result, you come thinking about what you have to do, which is to throw your dives well,” he concluded Hernandez.Mexico attended Tokyo 2020 with 15 divers, a group led by Rommel Pacheco and Olympic medalists Iván García and Alejandra Orozco.There are high expectations around it, as there is no sport that has given this country as much success in the Olympic Games as diving. Of 69 medals obtained by their national delegations, 14 have been in this discipline, 13 in boxing and 11 in athletics.

Future and present

From now on, Hernández and Mendoza are projected in the next edition of the Olympic Games: Paris 2024.

“The best is coming. This is just the beginning, our preparation for Paris is just beginning, because we both want to be there and surely we will be fighting for a medal,” Mendoza stressed to the press.

“We know well what we have to perfect,” he said. “We’re doing pretty well”.

The pair think about tomorrow. Mexico, for now, will have to rethink today in the continuation of diving competitions.

The next of theirs on the divers list, José Balleza and Kevin Berlin, will jump into the pool on Monday in the men’s 10-meter platform event.