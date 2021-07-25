Four tequilas to celebrate Tequila Day

Loco Amber Reposado Tequila

Tequila Loco has always been known for going beyond the conventions when it comes to making tequila, and this label is no exception. Under the direction of the master tequila maker Alberto Navarro, Tequila Loco Ámbar Reposado has a particular charm, as it matures between six and eight months in four different barrels: one ex Porto, one French white oak, one ex Pedro Ximénez and one ex stout. The result is a drink with a profile in which nuts, spices and flowers coexist, with sweet cooked agave notes. The color of this drink is more similar to that of a vintage tequila, which gives it an extraordinary elegance to the eye.

This tequila –which was produced in a very limited edition– is ideal to pair with slightly sweet moles, black sapote and brirria.

Tequila Loco is made in El Arenal, Jalisco, whose land has the peculiarity of being volcanic soil. This, in tequila, translates into a mineralized, earthy profile and a series of notes that give each Loco label an exquisite complexity.

Tequila Cosmos Extra Añejo Cristalino

This tequila is made with carefully followed and supervised processes to achieve tequilas of extraordinary smoothness and a clean and refined flavor. On this particular label, the liquid undergoes a five-year aging in American oak, thereby acquiring an extremely elegant, delicate but powerful profile.

Cosmos Extra Añejo Tequila stands out from the moment you smell it, thanks to its caramel and slightly herbal and woody notes, with a citrus touch reminiscent of green apple. The final touch is given a mossy note. As for the palate, Cosmos Extra Añejo shows notes of cooked agave nuanced with a touch of vanilla and a finish that lingers on the palate.

Cosmos stands out for a coexistence of technological and traditional processes and a very meticulous harvest of the agave, in which the plants are expected to reach their point of maturity – between eight and ten years – to be harvested. Thus, more concentrated pineapples and better product quality are achieved.

In addition to this label, the brand has a refilled tequila that is also worth trying.

Mr. Julio 70

Don Julio is a brand that needs no introduction: its extraordinary quality has accompanied us since 1942, and we take it not only in Mexico, but abroad. It is not surprising, then, that its label 70 is the first crystalline vintage in the world. With this label, the firm celebrates seventy years of experience and innovation, in a liquid aged for eighteen months in American oak barrels, and a filtering process that results in a clean, crystalline liquid, without losing the cooked and caramel notes that characterize the aged.

On the nose, this tequila shows fruity tones, slightly citrus, accompanied by the characteristic nuance of cooked agave. The aroma as an ensemble is very balanced and delicate, giving a glimpse of the sweetness that we feel on the palate. When tasting it, tones of honey, vanilla, caramel stand out, which contrast with fruity tones that tend towards citrus (let’s think of guava and yellow lemon). It is a perfect tequila due to its versatility: it can be drunk either alone or in cocktails.

Casa Dragones Añejo

From its young and white labels, Casa Dragones has taught us tequila in its most sophisticated version. With the arrival of its old label, less than two years ago, the San Miguel de Allende firm does it again. The profile of this label with an aging in two barrels: French oak and American oak, toasted to provide roundness, as well as light spicy notes. At the end of the aging process, the style of both barrels is mixed, resulting in truly unique agave aged tequila, with notes of cocoa, fig and spices. Like the house’s Joven and Blanco tequilas, this vintage is produced by hand in batches that do not exceed 500 cases, guaranteeing attention to detail in each of the bottles.