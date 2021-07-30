Late this fall, Forza Motorsport 7 will be released from the store and Xbox Game Pass. This has become commonplace with various entries in the racing series, but this one is a bit more unusual as a continuation of Forza Motorsport 7 has yet to be released. Although its sister franchise, Forza Horizon, will have a new entry. This year, the lack of a new simulation-based experience for fans can be frustrating.

Forza Motorsport 8 is about to hit the market, but very few details on the title have been offered in a long time. As a result, and with Forza Motorsport 7 coming out of the store and Xbox Game Pass in September, those looking for a possible replacement for it will have to opt for Forza Horizon 5 or find something else entirely.

It remains to be seen if there is news about the eighth entry in the Motorsport series. Although some fans seem to be quite upset at the responses to the official tweet With the news of the withdrawal of Forza Motorsport 7, the removal of the game from the Store and Xbox Game Pass is only natural. As Turn 10 explains, this is due to a problem with real car licenses that are paid for a while and that at the end of this contract the publisher is forced to withdraw the game.

As noted in a blog post, Forza Motorsport 7 will be released from the store and Xbox Game Pass, as well as its DLCs. The exact date is September 15, 2021. That said, the game will remain operational for those who own it, so players will be able to continue playing it online.