Tripling its predecessor, Forza Horizon 5 became the most user-friendly game in the history of Xbox Games Studios releases.

Forza Horizon 5 It is undoubtedly one of the best games of the year, and it is not only due to its sophisticated graphics and gameplay. But also in terms of the statistics it has regarding the number of players.

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, announced today through your Twitter account, that the game has more users than any game of Microsoft. In the post we can see that Forza Horizon has more than 4.5 million players on PC, consoles and cloud. This is an extremely large number when you consider that Forza Horizon 5 has only been 24 hours since its launch.

“We’ve invested in Xbox for years so more people can playSpencer tweeted. “With more than 4.5 million players so far on PC, cloud and console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise is coming true.”.

In this way, the game of Playground Games It is the Xbox Games Studios title that had the most users at the time of its launch. To give us an idea, the maximum peak of simultaneous players in the game is 3 times higher than in Forza Horizon 4.

While many enjoy the game thanks to Xbox Game Pass, many others had the opportunity of a early acces via Premium versions or add-ons Premium of the Game Pass. In this way, we can count both those who joined on November 5 through the Premium versions, as well as those who awaited the official launch of the game on November 9.

This is not the first major record the game has. Let’s remember that before its launch it had more than 800,000 users, announcing the resounding success that the game would have. Forza Horizon 5 is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Pc.

