Forza Horizon 5 is awarding various launch loyalty rewards

The long-awaited Xbox arcade racing game Forza Horizon 5 is coming to us now, and will be playable very soon for those who own both the Premium and Game Pass editions. Recently, it has been revealed that a product of player loyalty, Forza Horizon 5 is granting several rewards for playing the first few hours, something without a doubt gratifying.

Through the Forza website, the rewards that are being awarded as loyalty to players for the launch have been revealed. Within these are seven cars (available at the beginning of a saved game) based on the number of Forza Horizon and Motorsport titles they have played in the past. A very good way to give playability and attraction to the new Xbox title that, according to the first analyzes, is being a success. You can see the cars below.

To get these attractive cars, what you will have to do is to play during the initial driving and the first chapter of the story. Once done, a notification will tell you that the reward cars have been automatically added to your garage. Notably received cars cannot be sold for in-game credits, but if you decide to restore your saved game at any time, you will be able to receive them again. A good initiative that allows the most staunch players of the saga to obtain good rewards.

In this way, everything is prepared for the routes, trips and races throughout Mexico with the adrenaline that only Forza Horizon 5 can deliver. Now we have to wait a couple of days so that thousands of players through the direct purchase or Game Pass can enjoy the new Playground Games, which is turning out to be one of the best Xbox releases yet.

