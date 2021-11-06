Forza Horizon 5 includes horns for its cars based on Halo, Doom and other iconic Xbox sagas

Forza Horizon 5 is now available in early access for users who have purchased the premium edition of the title. With this, we already know all kinds of in-depth details about the new driving title of Playground Games. In the previous installment of the saga, some of the most popular clanxons were easter eggs from 3 mythical sagas: Halo, Killer Instinct and Sea of ​​Thieves. Those 3 return in this new installment, but this time they are joined by another 7 totally new ones.

With these additions, Forza Horizon 5 includes horns for their cars based on Halo, Sea of ​​Thieves, Killer Instinct, Doom (two different horns), Ori and the Blind Forest, Banjo – Kazooie (two different horns), Battletoads and The Outer Worlds.

With this list of 10 horns, you can see that the developers have wanted to introduce sagas of some of the studios acquired more recently by Microsoft, such as ID Software’s Doom and Obsidian Games’ The Outer Worlds.

Forza Horizon 5 It will go on sale officially on November 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows, and will be available from that moment on Xbox Game Pass. You can read our analysis written by Fran San Nicolás here.