Forza Horizon 5 hits record numbers for Xbox Game Studios at premiere

Forza Horizon 5 officially went on sale yesterday and it can be said that the new Xbox and Playground Games has been a complete success. In just 48 hours it has become best release from Xbox Games Studios and has almost five million players.

It was Phil Spencer himself, head of the Xbox division, who confirmed the good figures for Forza Horizon 5 through his personal Twitter account. Specifically, the manager reports that there is already more than 4.5 million players in Forza Horizon 5, of which about a million bought Early Access. This makes it the best launch day for an Xbox Games Studios game over games like Gears 5 or Sea of ​​Thieves, with a peak of active players three times higher than that of Forza Horizon 4 at the time.

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is the leap from the Playground Games driving series to the new generation of consoles and the result could not have been better. Not only is it a fantastic racing game, it is also quite a visual display that stands out for its photorealistic graphic fidelity from Mexico and solid performance thanks to the latest Xbox Series X | S technology. Feel free to take a look at our Forza Horizon 5 review to discover all the possibilities of this strong GOTY candidate.

With an average of 92 points in Meta Critic, Forza Horizon 5 is crowned as the highest rated new game of 2021 to date, but Xbox has not yet ended the year. Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch next month, we’ll see if the Master Chief can snatch the most successful launch spot on Xbox Game Studios from him.