In the final stretch of 2021 Microsoft managed to launch its two most powerful titles. Halo Infinite conquered the month of December, while Forza Horizon 5 showed huge numbers, with millions of players roaming the roads from Mexico.

Now, as Windows Central has confirmed, the Playground Games co-founder has decided to take a step to the side. Gavin raeburn, who has been part of the study team throughout its 12-year history, is no longer a member of the developer. This is the message shared by the study:

After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as studio director. As a founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will move from CEO to studio head effective immediately as the Playground Games team focuses on Forza Horizon 5 updates and Fable development.

Therefore, the relief has been immediate, with Trevor Williams assuming the position quickly. Raeburn has been in the industry for many years, developing titles for Commodore 64 and has been involved in driving franchises such as DiRT or GRID.

It is not known what is the destination or project that Raeburn has chosen to continue working. Meanwhile, Playground Games has the new installment of Fable as its next big goal.