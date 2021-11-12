Video games have taken on great relevance in recent years, according to LevelUP, approximately 3.1 billion players spread over the different platforms and servers of the gaming world, one of the world’s dominant video games refers to Microsoft from Xbox, which Within the Mexican market, for the year 2020 Xbox reaches a record figure for an amount of income of just over 32.2 million, the list of records that this important video game creator predicts will grow more and more and it does so now with the new Forza Horizon 5, which is already considered the most successful game created by Microsoft.

The forza franchise has a new member, Forza Horizon 5, which was officially released on November 5, 2021 and which has become the “biggest launch day” of all Xbox Game Studios titles, owned by Microsoft; However, the game that previously held that title is not known, which is known to have surpassed the record set by Forza Horizon 4 at least three more times.

Phil Spencer stated: “Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise is coming true” In addition to pointing out that Microsoft’s multi-year investment to open Xbox games on different devices such as PC, the cloud and the creation of Game Pass is now paying off in a big way. This title of the Forza saga, shows the good way in the decisions that have been made in the video gameplay of gamers.

One of the differences that have led to the new Forza Horizon 5 and to have the great success that it has so far, is without a doubt that users do not need to buy the video game to be able to enjoy it, since it is included for Xbox and PC, In addition to being able to find it on mobile devices and smartphones through the cloud, all available from the Game Pass.

Spencer also commented that he has invested in the expansion of Xbox thinking that it is increasingly accessible and reaches more players, and surpass the more than 4.5 million players that are currently distributed among the different platforms.

Xbox Game Passe

Xbox video game developers, has a subscription service developed by Microsoft which is available on different devices such as Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PC and in the downloadable cloud for smart devices, which has more than 100 High quality games, for an approximate price of 299 pesos per month.

The new panorama of videogames responds to new consumer trends, in the immediacy of the digital world it is necessary to have the possibility of complete and fast accessibility, therefore being able to play a title like Forza Horizon 5 from different devices with a Only pay suggests an imminent advantage over the limitation of physical disks and consoles that are not compatible with each other, as current users prefer to have more complete experiences and with fewer steps to be able to exceed them.

