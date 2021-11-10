One of Microsoft’s biggest bets for its branch of video games, the racing title Forza Horizon 5, is now available, and it is seen that it is not doing badly at the sales level. As announced by the company’s executive vice president of gaming, Phil Spencer, the PlayGround Games game has been Xbox Game Studios biggest hit till the date.

On your Twitter account, the North American executive talks about the number of copies sold in the last day, which exceeds four and a half million, in addition to comparing this new release with its predecessor, Forza Horizon 4. As Spencer comments, the new installment of the saga has achieved triple the record for concurrent players which had been tagged by FH4.

Mind you, this is just the beginning. If we take its prequel as a reference, Forza Horizon 5 has a long road ahead full of new updates, coming out its first big post-launch patch tomorrow same. But not everything is content, because accessibility is very important for PlayGround Games, which is working on the inclusion of sign language.

If you want to enjoy this new racing title, you can do it on Xbox Series S, X and PC both in the classic way (buying the game) and via Game Pass, a service with which Microsoft wants to give a big boost to its most important titles by including many of them since its launch.