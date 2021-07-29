Forza 7 will be removed from Game Pass and Microsoft Store

And just like that out of nowhere Turn 10 Studios made known that Forza Motorsport 7 will be removed from Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store in September, and yes, this is permanently. That is, it will no longer be possible to buy the game or its DLC digitally.

After the September 15 this year, those players who already have Forza Motorsport 7 They will be able to continue downloading and playing it as well as all its related content. Similarly, the online and multiplayer functions will continue to be accessible to those who already have it.

If you bought the DLC via Game Pass, but not the game, you will receive a token through the Xbox Message Center so you can continue playing Forza 7. The distribution of said token will take place from August 2 and will be valid until September 15, 2023.

Last but not least, the game is currently discounted on the Microsoft Store that will be valid until September 15 this year.

Via: Forza

