On Friday, during the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, and during rapper Travis Scott’s performance, panic broke out as the crowd began to push onto the stage, 25 people were taken to the hospital and eight died. This, tied with the launch of the dance of the artist “emote” in Fortnite, but after a few minutes the company removed it.

What happened at the Astroworld festival?

The human stampede in one of the first massive concerts after the Covid-19 pandemic, resonates in all the media.

The tragedy damaged twenty-five people, who were taken to the hospital and eight died, in addition to that some 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises in the event, which was attended by around 50,000 people.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to push towards the stage, there were injuries and people began to panic. According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, Travis Scott stopped his performance several times when he saw his fans in danger, he asked the security members to make sure that the fans were well, but the efforts were not enough, the organizations suspended the concert.

Of the eight deceased, there are two minors, 14 and 16 years old, two 21 years old, 2 27 years old and a man who has not been identified.

The complaint

Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old aide, accused Scott and Drake of inciting riots and violence and claims that the venue and the entertainment company Live Nation did not provide adequate medical and security services.

Although there was a company contracted by Astroworld, the Houston Police and Fire Department were offering assistance. Specifically, there were 528 agents and 755 officers from private security companies.

Live Nation has yet to comment on the lawsuits, but in a statement said it is “working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to local authorities as they investigate.”

“With regard to the people we lost last night, we are currently working to identify the families. To be able to assist you in this difficult time. You know that my fans are really important to me, that’s why I always want to leave them a positive experience. At all times I tried to understand what was happening, that’s why I stopped the show, to be able to get them to have the help they needed, “said the rapper through 7 Instagram stories.

Fortnite and its drastic decision

“Out West” was an emote inspired by Scott’s song, which was released today in the daily content section of Fortnite and although it was available for a while, many of the players considered the launch in bad taste, due to the shocking incident that occurred over the weekend.

Therefore, the Fortnite support division took action and announced through its Twitter account that it would close the daily section throughout the day and will not reopen until tomorrow. Until now, it is unknown if Fortnite will put the Travis Scott emote on sale again, but without a doubt today the strategy failed due to an unexpected incident.

