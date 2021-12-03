Fortnite will finally receive a new map with the arrival of its new update, according to a leaked announcement

The third chapter of Fortnite is finally about to arrive, the mammoth Battle Royale from Epic Games. However, despite being quite clear that the arrival of this new chapter will mean a massive arrival of content additions and changes, its developers have not released a pledge on what this update will bring in a concrete way.

Despite Epic’s efforts, and being clear that today it is quite difficult to keep a secret in this industry, a leak of an advertisement indicates that one of these novelties will reside in the fact that Fortnite will finally receive a new map with the arrival of its new update. Or at the very least, it will have its most complete transformation to date.

The ad, which was “leaked” because it was uploaded to the Tik Tok network ahead of time, shows Agent Agent Jones being somehow “swallowed” by water, and emerging in a different place, with a radically different setting than the current map, sporting an undoubtedly more “alien” look. You can see it for yourselves here.

Fortnite will receive its chapter 3 during this week, and you can play it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, iOs and Android. We will keep you informed of more news when it is officially released.