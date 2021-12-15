Although it may not be one of the most prominent names in the games that we will see in 2022, Forspoken points out ways, as we recently told you in our first impressions, so it would be his thing not to lose sight of this promising RPG of Luminous Productions and Square Enix action on which new details have been released.

The Ungeek portal has been in charge of providing information about the different graphic modes that we can choose, specifically three different. The first one will focus on the visuals by opting for a resolution in 4K at 30 fps, the next one is a performance mode so that the image is seen at 1440p at 60 fps and the last one is a ray-tracing mode.

In the case of the latter, it has not been specified what will be the resolution and the rate of images per second that it will achieve. Instead, what has been indicated is that take advantage of the functions of the DualSense, such as its adaptive triggers or haptic vibration, something that anyone who has the control in their hands will notice when using the different types of abilities and magic spells.

Likewise, emphasis has been placed on the fact that Forspoken It has a two-year exclusivity on PS5 and PC, so it could not be released on other consoles until 2024. For now it will be the May 24, 2022 When will this magnificent title arrive in stores that left us with a very good feeling with the latest preview that was published at the Game Awards.