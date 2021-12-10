Forspoken sets its release date at the Game Awards 2021

After presenting a new trailer at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Luminous Productions has returned to show Forspoken, originally known as Project Athia, in a trailer loaded with gameplay and cinematic content. In addition, the title has confirmed that it will premiere on May 24, 2022 exclusively for PS5 console in addition to PC.

Forspoken stars Frey, a directionless and tough young woman, but very intelligent, who has persevered despite her tough childhood in New York. When he turns 21, his life gets complicated and suddenly changes when he magically teleports to Athia, a place from which he soon discovers was once a prosperous world under the reign of the thantas, benevolent matriarchs, until a devastating plague corrupted everything in its grasp. The tear He transformed animals into beasts, humans into monsters, and green landscapes into four dangerous kingdoms. These decrepit realms are in the hands of the Thantas, who are now evil sorceresses who have lost their minds.

<br>

Immune to the Rending and eager for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the few remaining inhabitants of Athia, who see her as their only hope. Players can take a journey through these strange and dangerous lands as Frey delves into the heart of corruption, where he must confront monstrous beings, confront the powerful Thantas and unravel secrets that will reveal much more.

The history of Forspoken is written by great acquaintances of the video game industry such as Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted saga), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick. Now, half a year to go before you can enjoy this new magical adventure.