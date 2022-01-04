The operation of the LiFi is based on a digital system that translates the binary code into light pulses using light-emitting diodes or LEDs that turn on or off millions of times per second. Li-Fi uses visible light communication technology (VLC) in the frequency range 400 to 800 TeraHertz. In addition to the advantage of transmission speed is about a hundred times higher Compared to Wi-Fi, Li-Fi’s biggest drawback is its penetration, as what blocks the light will block the waves. However, this can be a strong point when it comes to WiFi security. It has been in development for years and now reaches the market commercially through a tablet.

The first tablet on the market with LiFi

Oledcomm He has been conducting different investigations and developing LiFi for almost a decade, it should be noted that in 2013 he already wanted to have a native LiFi device in circulation, but finally this system has arrived this year from the hand of a tablet with an Android operating system that has integrated this visible light communication system.

Oledcomm has baptized its new creation with the name of LiFiMaxTab becoming the first Android tablet with native LiFi. It has a MediaTek MTK6762 with eight cores at 2GHz and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space and it will be available from February 2022 for 400 euros.