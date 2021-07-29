The most powerful version of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E is already on sale in Spain. The new Mustang Mach-E GT can now be configured. The price and other details related to the equipment of this top-of-the-range finish have been revealed. It boasts a range of up to 500 kilometers and more than 480 hp of power.
The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has just started its commercial journey in Europe. However, in certain markets it is reaping really good sales figures, which has allowed it to be among the best-selling models. And even more so between the electric ones. In order to boost its registrations, Ford has introduced the long-awaited top-of-the-range version. The new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT can now be configured.
The GT version of the new Mustang Mach-E It is ready to storm Spanish dealerships. When enabled in the Ford configurator, all its details have been exposed, such as the most outstanding equipment and, what is more relevant, the price that the most radical and extreme Mustang Mach-E will have.
The equipment of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Being at the top of the Mustang Mach-E range, the GT version brings with it a very extensive endowment, both in terms of connectivity and comfort and safety. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Heated, height and depth adjustable sports multifunction steering wheel
- Ford CoPilot 360º
- 360º vision camera
- MagneRide suspension
- Front center armrest
- Rear armrest
- Heated, memory function, electrically adjustable front seats
- Ambient lighting system
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Adaptive cruise control
- Collision alert with low speed activation
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Full LED headlights
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Traffic warning at junction
- Bluetooth
- Front and rear USB connection
- 15.5-inch touchscreen browser
- Digital instrument cluster
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Trunk with electric opening and closing and hands-free function
- Automatic climate control
- Keyless start and access system
- Power windows
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- Central locking with remote control
The autonomy of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
When it comes to the electric powertrain, the new Mustang Mach-E GT boasts performance. It has two engines, one on the front axle and one on the rear, so it has an all-wheel drive configuration. Yields a total power of 358 kW (487 hp) and 860 Nm of maximum torque. Both engines are powered by energy stored in a lithium-ion battery of 98.8 kWh.
Video test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, one of the most popular electric cars in Europe
It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 200 km / h. The autonomy reaches 500 kilometers. In addition, it declares an average energy consumption of 20.6 kWh per 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT price in Spain
Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
The Mustang Mach-E has only been in Spanish dealers for a very short time, however, it has already accumulated 66 registered units. It is on an uptrend and it is expected that once the offer is completed, its registrations will undergo a strong boost. It is available and has the necessary ingredients to directly attack the best electric cars on the European market.