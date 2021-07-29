The most powerful version of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E is already on sale in Spain. The new Mustang Mach-E GT can now be configured. The price and other details related to the equipment of this top-of-the-range finish have been revealed. It boasts a range of up to 500 kilometers and more than 480 hp of power.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has just started its commercial journey in Europe. However, in certain markets it is reaping really good sales figures, which has allowed it to be among the best-selling models. And even more so between the electric ones. In order to boost its registrations, Ford has introduced the long-awaited top-of-the-range version. The new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT can now be configured.

The GT version of the new Mustang Mach-E It is ready to storm Spanish dealerships. When enabled in the Ford configurator, all its details have been exposed, such as the most outstanding equipment and, what is more relevant, the price that the most radical and extreme Mustang Mach-E will have.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT already has a price in Spain

The equipment of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT



Being at the top of the Mustang Mach-E range, the GT version brings with it a very extensive endowment, both in terms of connectivity and comfort and safety. We list below the featured standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels

Heated, height and depth adjustable sports multifunction steering wheel

Ford CoPilot 360º

360º vision camera

MagneRide suspension

Front center armrest

Rear armrest

Heated, memory function, electrically adjustable front seats

Ambient lighting system

Synthetic leather upholstery

Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Adaptive cruise control

Collision alert with low speed activation

Active Lane Keeping Assist

Full LED headlights

LED lights for daytime driving

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Traffic warning at junction

Bluetooth

Front and rear USB connection

15.5-inch touchscreen browser

Digital instrument cluster

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Trunk with electric opening and closing and hands-free function

Automatic climate control

Keyless start and access system

Power windows

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Central locking with remote control

The autonomy of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

When it comes to the electric powertrain, the new Mustang Mach-E GT boasts performance. It has two engines, one on the front axle and one on the rear, so it has an all-wheel drive configuration. Yields a total power of 358 kW (487 hp) and 860 Nm of maximum torque. Both engines are powered by energy stored in a lithium-ion battery of 98.8 kWh.

Video test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, one of the most popular electric cars in Europe

It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 200 km / h. The autonomy reaches 500 kilometers. In addition, it declares an average energy consumption of 20.6 kWh per 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT price in Spain

Model PVP Mustang Mach-E GT 358 kW 98.8 kWh € 72,755

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The Mustang Mach-E has only been in Spanish dealers for a very short time, however, it has already accumulated 66 registered units. It is on an uptrend and it is expected that once the offer is completed, its registrations will undergo a strong boost. It is available and has the necessary ingredients to directly attack the best electric cars on the European market.