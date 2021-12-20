The new Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s long-awaited 100% electric pick-up, will be offered with two battery sizes. At best, the new all-electric F-150 will feature a 131 kWh battery of usable capacity. It is less than expected but it is still an important figure to offer a range of more than 480 kilometers.

The arrival at the dealerships of the new Ford F-150 Lightning will usher in a new era for Ford. And, despite the fact that it is not the first 100% electric vehicle of series production marketed by the firm of the blue oval, it does mark the entry of the company into an incipient market that is called to play a leading role in North America. and, more specifically, in the United States, “the paradise of the pick-ups.”

The new F-150 Lightning has garnered some successful numbers since the pre-order period opened. This model, which is set to compete, among others, with the Chevrolet Silverado EV or the GMC Sierra Denali Electric, all without losing sight of the future Tesla Cybertruck, promises to offer solvent performance for those drivers who wish to venture into the field of fully electric mobility.

In the bowels of the new Ford F-150 Lightning is a battery of up to 131 kWh (usable)

The battery and autonomy of the new Ford F-150 Lightning



A few months ago, during its launch, Ford confirmed that the new F-150 Lightning would be marketed together with two batteries and that, in the best of cases, it will have a range of 483 kilometers according to estimates made under the cycle EPA homologation. The propulsion system develops a power of 571 PS (563 hp) and 1,050 Nm and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 4 seconds.

At that time, there were not excessively many details about the “heart” of the new F-150 Light. That is, the battery. And it was already pointed out that the technology used surpassed that of Tesla, one of the great references of electrification at its highest level. Now, it has been unveiled what will be the usable capacity of the batteries that will be available in the range of the 100% electric F-150. An interesting information confirmed through a digital press conference.

There will be two versions, one called Standard Range and a higher one called Extended Range. In the first case, the net capacity of the battery will be 98 kWh while, in the second, the usable capacity of the battery will reach the 131 kWh respectively. We are facing a difference of 33 kWh, a very important figure.

The reservations of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, the long-awaited electric pick-up, are a success

The new Ford F-150 Lightning will hit the market in 2022



These figures can be a jug of cold water since it is less than what was expected a few months ago, when it was pointed out that the net capacity of the F-150 Lightning’s batteries would reach 115 kWh and 155 kWh respectively. Has Ford decided to limit usable capacity to ensure longer battery life? At the moment, it has not been specified what the gross capacity is.

When buying the new F-150 Lightnig it will be possible to choose between the Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum trim levels. The order book will be open early next year, taking place the first deliveries in the summer of 2022.