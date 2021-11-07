Ford has presented in society a very interesting project of a 100% electric pick-up. The new Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept. A vehicle in which past and future go hand in hand. A project based on the classic Ford F-100 pick-up from 1978 and that has, among other things, technology from the Mustang Mach-E GT.

A few months ago Ford showed a small preview of a new project in which it was working and whose objective was none other than to transform classic vehicles into fully electric models. Now, and taking advantage of the celebration of SEMA Show 2021, the new and very interesting model of the American manufacturer has been presented in society. The new Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept.

Through this striking and peculiar pick-up Ford has been able to unite past with future. The company has taken as a starting point a 1978 Ford F-100, a classic pick-up that has been converted into a 100% electric vehicle to which modern technology has been added that we can find in current models such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, a flagship of electrification.

At the heart of the new F-100 Eluminator Concept is an electric powertrain comprised of two motors, one per axle, for an all-wheel drive configuration. They are the same engines that we can find in the aforementioned Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Develop a power of 487 hp (480 hp) and 860 Nm of maximum torque.

The new F-100 Eluminator Concept has been designed and created by the Ford Performance team. In addition, the construction process collaborated with MLe Racecars while the chassis was customized by Roadster Shop. The body is painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents that were applied by the specialist Brand X Customs.

Another detail that we cannot overlook are the 19-inch Forgeline aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport tires.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture inside the new Ford electric pick-up we will find an environment in which the classic is combined with the digital and modern. Among the equipment stands out the digital instrument cluster and the huge touch screen

vertical to operate the infotainment system. A screen that, again, refers to the Mustang Mach-E GT.

It is also equipped with a multifunction steering wheel and for the upholstery an avocado tanned leather from MDM Upholstery has been chosen. And aluminum has been used in the instrumentation.