Once again, Twitter has been the social network in which one more case of misogyny by a DiDi driver has been exhibited.

One of the biggest claims that has been made to platforms such as Uber, DiDi, Cabify, Beat or any other, is the one that questions the lack of filters that these companies use to hire their drivers.

Said by some drivers, practically anyone who knows how to drive can subscribe to one of the platforms that now exist on the market.

This is mainly due to the fact that the most recurrent complaints against drivers have to do with their behavior and with the little tact they can have towards passengers.

For this reason, more and more we read and know of cases in which the drivers of such applications address passengers in a bad way, either through insults or when they simply take a trip, but, in the end, they do not do their best. to bring your work to fruition.

Now, on the morning of that Thursday, a new case has been released in which a DiDi driver has been exhibited for his behavior, for a comment that already borders on the misogynistic.

A user who calls herself on Twitter @SoyNumeroPrimo He shared his experience with the platform’s driver, who, after refusing to cancel a trip for not paying for it in cash, launched a regrettable insult through private messages, where he simply told him, among other things, “old woman with a dummy” .

Yesterday I asked for a service and I have to put up with the beast they have as a chauffeur. In this class of people do we put our security? @DiDi_Mexico pic.twitter.com/hZ9rbq3x6n – Aunt anniemend (@SoyNumeroPrimo) January 6, 2022

The recurring problems of Uber and DiDi

Taking into account the context in which we now find ourselves, where more and more people seek to eradicate this type of behavior and comments, the truth is that, once again, the DiDi brand has been in trouble because of the bad attitudes of one of your drivers.

It is not new and that is, perhaps, the most regrettable, because that means that there is still no work on trustworthy filters to hire drivers on platforms that are more used every day, despite the increase in rates that has also severely affected customers. consumers.

A few weeks ago, through Twitter, the case of another driver who called a user “fat” was revealed just for refusing to cancel a trip that, initially, she had chosen to take.

In the end, when situations like this occur frequently, the users themselves are the ones who decide to look for other alternatives, because they are not willing to pay for a service that, sometimes, they do not even obtain and, on the other hand, they can be affected by a series of insults.

It is no secret that, nowadays, Uber and DiDi services are becoming more and more expensive, either due to high demand from users or because these platforms decide to raise their prices, just as Uber did last year by increasing them. 20 percent.

In a city like the Mexican capital, where life begins very early, transportation is essential for users and, in that sense, it could be said that CDMX has several alternatives, between the subway, metrobus and more than, however, they receive daily complaints about the conditions of their services.

