If you are here it is because you want to give a good gift to a close relative or your best friend, and here I will tell you what makes the Xbox Series S the best gift today. The main thing is its affordable price of 299 euros, well below the competition that has a price of practically double, in addition to that, this console also serves as a player for movies, series and more. And it comes with Rocket League and Fortnite games included.

It is a console with very fast loading times thanks to its 512GB SSD drive and the 10GB GDDR6 RAM, this console has the possibility of quick resume so you can be playing a racing game for example and switch to a more arcade game with which two players can participate.

Thanks to technology Xbox Velocity Architecture You have before you a new generation console that will offer you impressive performance and the best of all is that compared to the Xbox Series X, which is more expensive, the difference is practically imperceptible in terms of performance. Thanks to all its components this console can go up to 120 FPS at 1440p resolution.

Something cool is also that its 4K upscaling is flawlessIf you have a TV of that resolution, you will have no problem because it will not look bad or weird at all. In that quality the games are fluid and You don’t notice any kind of lag or delay at all. Obviously, it still keeps the game at Full HD, but you will not have any display problems on a higher resolution TV. It is a console that despite having a small size has excellent graphics power, and it is also silent so the noise will not bother you if you do not play with headphones or headphones.

Last updated on 2021-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As for connectivity you will find One HDMI 2.1 port, 3 Gen 1.1 UDB 3.1 ports, one 1Gbps Ethernet port, and one 1TB Seagate expansion card slot. Sound is another of its outstanding characteristics, Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1, Doslby TrueHD with Atmos and LPCM up to 7.1 channels, so if you have good sound bars and speakers the experience will be amazing.

Also say that this console is focused for those who want play through Game Pass that offers an almost infinite catalog of gamesIf you are looking for a game there, you will most likely find it. And it is very possible that you will find hidden gems in that extensive catalog.

Also, as I mentioned at the beginning, it will not only serve you to play, but it will also serve as a video player to watch your favorite movies and series on different streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +. For all this, the Xbox Series S is today the best gift you can give and its price of 299 euros it is quite affordable compared to the competition.

