Footters is an on-demand soccer platform. As we already told you a few days ago, one of the ways to get Free footters It is with Finetwork and now there is another way, but it will depend on your friends.

5 free invitations for new users

This year Footters celebrates 5 years being the platform that accommodates the most humble football. Has agreements with DAZN to broadcast the matches of the first rounds of the Copa del Rey, in which the most modest teams participate. Footters has the broadcast of the Second B and Third Division matches in Spain, in addition to the corresponding promotion or relegation phases. They are not the only competitions that we are going to be able to see, we will also find matches of Primera Iberdrola, the Iberdrola Challenge of Liga MX or Liga Expansión.

From December 21 all Footters subscribers are receiving in their email a monthly code totally free (only valid for new subscribers) that they can share with up to five different people so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful game. This is being Footters’ way of rewarding and thanking their subscribers for their loyalty, claiming that “the meaning of our existence has always been to share.” So, if you are passionate about football in the First RFEF and Second RFEF, it is already taking time to look for a friend or relative who is subscribed to Footters.