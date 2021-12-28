Footters is an on-demand soccer platform. As we already told you a few days ago, one of the ways to get Free footters It is with Finetwork and now there is another way, but it will depend on your friends.
5 free invitations for new users
This year Footters celebrates 5 years being the platform that accommodates the most humble football. Has agreements with DAZN to broadcast the matches of the first rounds of the Copa del Rey, in which the most modest teams participate. Footters has the broadcast of the Second B and Third Division matches in Spain, in addition to the corresponding promotion or relegation phases. They are not the only competitions that we are going to be able to see, we will also find matches of Primera Iberdrola, the Iberdrola Challenge of Liga MX or Liga Expansión.
From December 21 all Footters subscribers are receiving in their email a monthly code totally free (only valid for new subscribers) that they can share with up to five different people so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful game. This is being Footters’ way of rewarding and thanking their subscribers for their loyalty, claiming that “the meaning of our existence has always been to share.” So, if you are passionate about football in the First RFEF and Second RFEF, it is already taking time to look for a friend or relative who is subscribed to Footters.
How to activate the free month
If you have found a friend who is subscribed to Footters and has decided to give you one of the five monthly codes they have received, activating it is very simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the service and provide your payment details. Don’t worry, this does not imply that Footters will make any charge to your account, what’s more, as soon as you activate the service, if you do not intend to continue with Footters beyond this month for free, you can request the account cancellation at the same time that you register.
In this way, you can enjoy all the content of Footters for a month for free without running the risk of missing the deadline and having to end up paying. In addition to contracting a convergent fiber and mobile rate with Finetwork, this is the only way to get access to Footters for free and see if we like the platform. As has already happened in other streaming platforms, this fact opens the option for users to constantly change email and provide other data to chain free trials constantly. In fact, on December 7, DAZN said goodbye to its free trial month for this reason. If after the free trial we want to subscribe to Footters, the price of the monthly payment this season 21/22 is from 9.99 euros.