Foods that you should eliminate from your diet if you are an athlete

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Athletes must watch their diet to achieve their goals and avoid injury. This means taking into account the positive foods and at the same time all those that are best avoided.

Written and verified by the nutritionist Anna Vilarrasa the 09 November, 2021. Last update: 09 November, 2021

Food and training are two of the keys to success in sport. For this reason, athletes are very vigilant about everything they eat. But it is also necessary to take into account the foods to eliminate from the athlete’s diet to achieve this same goal.

The experts point out that physical activity, athletic performance and recovery from exercise are improved with optimal nutrition. Recommendations for an adequate diet focus on the selection of foods and beverages, the moment of ingestion and the possibility of adding supplements.

Apart from taking into account the carbohydrates, fats and proteins that the diet provides, it is essential to pay attention to the needs of micronutrients. The recommended daily amounts of vitamins and minerals may be increased and must be covered to avoid the risks that their deficiencies carry.

So that, the main foods to eliminate from the athlete’s diet are those low in nutrients and those that cause stress, inflammation and overload. Doing so can make a difference and avoid a decrease in performance.

These are the foods to eliminate from the diet if you are an athlete

So, let’s see the list of foods that an athlete should eliminate from their guideline. Some may surprise you.

Alcohol

The health effects of alcoholic beverages are negative for the general population. Drinking too much has short and long term consequences, related to cardiovascular health, cancer risk, weakening of the immune system and the development of mental problems.

Apart from all these, in the particular case of athletes, alcohol affects performance. As they point out from the scientific journal Sports Medicine, decreases sports performance, increases the risk of injury and hydration is difficult. It is even a prohibited substance in some Olympic sports.

It is essential to remove alcohol from the athlete’s guideline so as not to affect athletic performance.

Energy drinks and soft drinks Light

Most sweetened sodas, fruit juices, or beverages Light they are not recommended. Many of the existing studies on their consumption they maintain the presence of negative health effects.

In the case of energy drinks with ingredients like caffeine or taurine, benefits are known of moderate consumption to improve results. However, an excessive intake also raises blood pressure and high blood pressure, tachycardia or nervousness may appear.

Sport drinks

The sports drinks have been developed in an original way to improve performance, prevent or treat dehydration and the appearance of muscle cramps. They are suitable for long-term exercises or under certain weather conditions.

It is necessary not to confuse them with energy drinks. Making proper use of these types of products and always choosing the healthiest options requires a thorough analysis of the offered market.

Energy bars

These types of products are a fast, accessible and convenient source of energy and nutrients in some occasions. But most options are highly processed and it is better to opt for other foods, such as fruits or nuts.

Sugary cereals

A bowl of cereal with a lot of sugar is not the ideal breakfast for athletes. It is a very fast source of energy, which causes an increase in insulin instantly and favors the storage of fat. The same can be said for most commercial granola or flavored or ready-to-eat rolled oats.

There are other preferred options, such as cereal flakes (oats, quinoa, rye) or flakes of unsweetened corn. You can also make breakfast with toast, smoothies, eggs or homemade granola.

Baubles and other sweets

This group includes candies, chocolates, chocolates, cookies, etc. They all contain a large amount of added sugars and they provide almost no nutrients.

The fact of doing sports, being in physical shape and having a good metabolism is not an excuse to introduce this type of food in the diet. Although they may not alter weight, they could affect performance and general health.

Ready meals and fast food

Both options contain large amounts of saturated and hydrogenated fats., apart from refined flours, a lot of sodium and low-quality ingredients. The intake of this type of lipid should be low and avoid them in the case of trans fats.

Some of the observed detrimental impacts they are the increase of lipids in the blood and the inflammation or calcification of the arterial cells. All of this leads to an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

Bread, pasta and white rice

For the general population, white cereals are not the most advisable, since the refining process removes the fiber and a large part of the vitamins and minerals that contain. In addition, the energy provided by the wholegrain versions is more sustained and does not cause insulin spikes.

In any case, at specific times athletes must monitor the amounts of fiber in their meals. If it is excessive before an important event, it can lead to poor digestion or intestinal problems.

Refined cereals lose vitamins, minerals, and fiber in the production process.

Tips to complement food and sports

We have already seen that food is key in the daily life of athletes and that it must be healthy and adapt to the characteristics of each one. In addition to the foods to eliminate from the athlete’s diet, there are other factors that must be taken into account:

Eat slow. Many people do not spend enough time eating as a way to save time for other tasks or training. Going fast only causes intestinal discomfort and poor digestion.

Many people do not spend enough time eating as a way to save time for other tasks or training. Going fast only causes intestinal discomfort and poor digestion. Drink enough water to hydrate before, during and after training or competition. Hydration is another key to good performance and subsequent recovery.

Introduce protein sources at each meal, since these are necessary to repair and strengthen muscle tissue. It is best to offer eggs, egg whites, soy derivatives, fish, nuts or lean meats.

since these are necessary to repair and strengthen muscle tissue. It is best to offer eggs, egg whites, soy derivatives, fish, nuts or lean meats. Do not eat low-calorie diets. A restrictive diet can have negative effects in the functioning of the body.

A restrictive diet can have negative effects in the functioning of the body. Do not try new foods or supplements before the competition. If they do not feel good and cause intestinal problems or other adverse reactions, they can ruin all the work done.

The key role of diet and foods to eliminate in the athlete’s diet

All people must watch over their diet, Well, this is one of the mainstays of a good state of physical and mental health. For this, a healthy, balanced diet must be followed, adapted to the characteristics of each person.

In the case of athletes, it is of special importance, since their energy and nutritional needs are usually increased. Not only your health is at stake, but also your sports results, recovery and the risk of injury.

For this reason, it is important to bear in mind that there are some foods to eliminate from the diet of athletes that should not have a place in them, since they worsen all these achievements. However, given the differences between disciplines, the best advice is to seek professional advice.

It might interest you …