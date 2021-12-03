Follow These Steps to Make Perfect Oatmeal Banana Muffins

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you how to easily prepare nutritious oatmeal and banana “muffins” to enjoy for breakfast or as a snack.

The muffins oatmeal and banana are easy to prepare and are a healthy option for breakfasts and snacks, especially in the case of people who practice sports. They provide a good amount of complex carbohydrates, elements that are used as an energy substrate for maximum efforts.

It is important to note that oats are one of the best cereals that can be included in the diet. It has a low level of processing, as well as a significant concentration of fiber. Therefore, it does not impact on blood glucose as aggressively as wheat and its derivatives.

Ingredients for Oatmeal and Banana Muffins

To elaborate muffins oatmeal and banana for 6 people the following ingredients will be necessary:

250 grams of rolled oats.

2 ripe bananas.

2 sweetened natural yogurts.

Two eggs

1 dessert spoon of chemical yeast.

1 dessert spoon of ground cinnamon.

Set up muffins oatmeal and banana is much easier than you might think.

Step by Step

Crush the rolled oats. For this, it is advisable to use a high-power food processor, since it is necessary that a fine flour remain as the final result. Of all the flakes, reserve a tablespoon in a bowl for dusting at the end. Next, peel the bananas until you reach a puree. You can use a hand mixer or a fork, but it is important that the texture is homogeneous and that there are no lumps or chips. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Mixture oatmeal, baking powder, mashed bananas, yogurts, beaten eggs, and cinnamon in a bowl with a hand mixer and pour the result into individual molds lined with greaseproof paper. Place the molds on a baking sheet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius, until the top turns a golden color. If you prick it with a toothpick, it should come out dry. Finally, remove the muffins and let them cool on a wire rack. You can sprinkle flaked oatmeal on top to top it off, before consuming.

Possible variations

There is the option of introducing some ingredients such as chopped nuts or coconut powder to improve the final result, both organoleptic and nutritional. The nuts must be crushed, but not excessively fine, and introduced into the mass of the muffins, while the coconut will sprinkle on top last.

Benefits of oatmeal and banana muffins

Both banana and oats provide essential nutrients to the body.

Discover the health benefits of ingesting muffins oatmeal and banana. Keep in mind that to experience them it will be necessary to include this recipe in the context of a balanced and varied diet. In this way, deficits of essential nutrients that can condition the functioning of the body are avoided.

They improve intestinal transit

The muffins Oatmeal and banana are a source of fiber, both soluble and insoluble. This substance is key to improving the functioning of the digestive tract, as it adheres to the fecal bolus and increases its volume.

This effect increases the stimulation of mechanoreceptors., resulting in more intense peristaltic movements. In this way, constipation will be reduced, according to a study published in Nature Reviews.

On the other hand, there is a portion of the fiber that has the ability to ferment at the intestinal level and serves as an energy substrate for the bacteria that make up the microbiota. It is about soluble fiber, represented in this recipe by beta glucans. These have shown be decisive to increase the density of microorganisms.

Help control blood pressure

Fiber is essential to reduce cardiovascular risk by improving some of the physiological parameters at the circulatory level. The potassium in bananas also has a positive effect at this level., especially as regards modulation of blood pressure.

Thus, the inclusion of muffins of oatmeal and banana in the diet on a regular basis could help reduce the incidence of cardiovascular accidents. Of course, it will be essential to combine this dietary habit with other good routines, such as physical exercise.

They provide quality energy

The muffins oatmeal and banana are a source of energy. They concentrate in their interior a large amount of complex carbohydrates, elements that function as a substrate for carrying out intense activities. For this reason, they are especially recommended for athletes.

It is important to ensure the intake of complex sugars in the pattern of strength and power athletes. Although people who practice endurance sports could benefit at certain times from a low-carbohydrate regimen, this strategy is not optimal for strength athletes, since performance would be negatively conditioned.

Make Oatmeal Banana Muffins The Easy Way

As you have seen, it is easy to prepare some delicious at home muffins oatmeal and banana. Few ingredients are necessary and the time to be used is not excessive, so an excellent result will be achieved with little effort.

These edibles represent a good option to eat first thing in the morning or as a snack. They are even recommended before an exercise session.

Finally, do not forget that a good diet must be combined with other healthy habits to guarantee a correct state of health in the medium term. Among the latter, is exposure to sunlight.

Using ultraviolet rays, endogenous synthesis of vitamin D is stimulated, a nutrient that is deficient in a large part of the population and is of significant importance in the body.

