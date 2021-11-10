This submachine gun was most unfair during the Vanguard beta. Now that we finally have the full game at hand, we can assure that it is still a weapon animation. The MP40 It is characterized by its mobility, stability, cadence and a certain accessory with the ability to finish off your opponents with just two shots – watch out, fish– as long as you shoot limbs!

As you understand, the basic version, which only needs four shots to do its job, already has a Decent TTK, but with exactly half the shots things get really juicy. The whole class that we are going to propose is focused on getting that damn enemy knockdown machine. Let’s go, we are looking forward to this guide!

Create the best class for the Vanguard MP40

Bocacha : Marauder flash suppressor

: Marauder flash suppressor Coupling : hand stop for M1941

: hand stop for M1941 Charger : 8 mm Kurz with 32 rounds

: 8 mm Kurz with 32 rounds Ammo type : hollow point

: hollow point Rear handle : dotted grip

: dotted grip Sight : monocular reflector

: monocular reflector Competence : Perfectionist

: Perfectionist Kit: Speed

We start with the Marauder flash suppressor, which helps to control horizontal and vertical recoil without the downside (which is a reduction in speed when aiming) being a problem for us, thanks to the attributes of MP40 mobility.

In regards to that hand stop, his secret is to repeat the horizontal and vertical recoil control, but this time it is in exchange for precision from the hip. However, this nerf volunteer is not relevant enough to make it unworthy shoot without looking, because it is a bit the essence of this weapon: the shots that make pupa are, in fact, those that give on the limbs!

Come on, we already let you know the secret of this class: to get those two-shot kills, what you need are the 8mm Kurz chargers and the ammunition of hollow point. The former give you succulent improvements to projectile speed, damage range, bullet penetration, and damage itself. As for the second, this ammunition is simply the combination needed to achieve such damage.

To follow mastering the recoil, we encourage you to try the dotted grip, which, on the other hand, allows you to increase the stabilization speed. The best thing about this grip is that it still has no drawbacks.

In terms of sights, the MP40 is a submachine gun with many very decent options, but you may be interested in one like the monocular reflector, which may be the best for short range, since it does not add magnifications nor does it obstruct the vision much. On the other hand, we have chosen to ignore the cylinder heads, since all damage attributes without coming to mind.

The reason we like the competition Perfectionist it’s because it reduces recoil in exchange for making your shudder worse when being shot. This is only viable as long as you can dodge the bullets … As this is not so easy, you may prefer Vital, which will make your shots always go to “vital points“A real treat, eh?

Finally, we go to the world of kits to recommend you Speed, which increases running speed. If you already had a fast weapon, with this you will fly through the stages.