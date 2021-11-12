A Rappi delivery man has surprised with a creative response a consumer who followed up on her order.

Delivery brands have proven their importance for Mexican consumers, especially in recent years due to the pandemic. In accordance with Forbes, the decrease in social mobility caused by covid-19 modified the consumption habits of Mexicans, in favor of the delivery platforms, since approximately 83 percent of Internet users already use these apps, of which 76 percent seek to buy food, 60 percent order food from the supermarket and 49 percent to buy medicine.

Statista shows in his study on the giants of the online food order to conquer the world some of the most important, among which we have Uber Eats, Just Eat, Delivery Hero, Rappi, Glovo and Ifood, who have thousands of orders daily, which are made by their proper delivery people.

However, it has been witnessed on several occasions that these tend to present some inconsistencies in their service by employees, so consumers must be attentive and give them due follow-up through the platform, generally via message.

A user in social networks shares with users about her shopping experience when placing an order from Rappi, since she asked the delivery person if her order would take a long time (as it usually happens on occasions), later, he would have replied that her order “is already on the way God’s times are perfect”, surprising the consumer with his creative response, which he could even take as a “life lesson”.

Appointed creative manager of the good responses. – Your Driver (@delarosatavo) November 9, 2021

Before bliss creative response from Rappi’s delivery man, different users on social networks have applauded said action by the employee, achieving a considerable amount of likes so far, as well as retweets and various positive comments about it.

Hahaha, I’m going to borrow that answer for some reports in the office 😂 – Fabian (@faangoga) November 9, 2021

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJJA is rappi and coach at the same time 😍 – Cata Torres🎄 (@TorresCata_) November 8, 2021

This creative response from Rappi’s delivery man He managed to prove to be the best comment he could have given the user, making even social networks applaud this act. On this occasion, the fact that the user decided to share her good experience, made hundreds of users see the brand on social networks and, most importantly, in a positive way.

This good shopping experience could cause the user to recommend their services to their acquaintances or relatives, since, in addition to the creative response, their request for Rappi managed to be delivered on time (or at least they did not file any complaints).

According to a study shown by the Zendesk blog During 2013, it was shown that 84 percent of consumers tend to trust more brands that have been recommended by family or friends (today these can be given face to face or via social networks), achieving better results even in comparison of paid and sometimes invasive advertising.

This story would be added to others where the customer service of the different brands has been highlighted, as well as their shopping experiences, as was the Community Manager of Oxxo, who rewarded its consumer for showing off their coffee on social media and even gave them coupons and “sponsored it.

