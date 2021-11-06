Today is one of the most special days of the year for all League of Legends fans, as the time has finally come for you to the final of the Worlds 2021 is disputed, the Riot Games MOBA world championship, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. in Spain (6:00 a.m. in CDMX).

Will be DAMWON KIA, the LCK champion, the one who will face off against Edward Gaming, the LPL champion, in a best of five game final. The first are the Korean representatives and those who will try to revalidate the title after the victory they achieved last year, although the Chinese team will not make it easy for them.

The final will be accompanied by a whole show In which groups and artists such as Imagine Dragons, Bea Miller, JID and Denzel Curry will perform before both teams face each other, so it promises to be a fantastic day for all fans of League of Legends.

So, you can follow the final right here live together with us and thus find out who will be the winner of the Worlds 2021. Also, the whole party will not end there, because tonight The first chapters of Arcane will be released, the series that Riot Games has prepared based on this game and that can be seen through Netflix.