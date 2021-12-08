‘Money’ Mayweather during a talk with the United States media, was critical of Alvarez and assured that the original from Guadalajara avoids the big names in boxing today, after the statements of ‘Canelo’ himself, who claimed to be in the best moment of his career.

“You can choose who you want to fight. Everyone has seen them here. I was almost 40 years old (2013) when I beat this guy (‘Canelo’), please. It was easy. In big situations, where it requires skill, I don’t think that it is doing well, “Mayweather told the US press.

It highlights that, in recent days to Floyd’s statements, Álvarez pointed out that if the fight against Mayweather took place today, the result would be different. The one he had in 2013 when they got on the string in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not at all, this is the first time that ‘Canelo’ and Mayweather have made this type of statement, however, no one could talk about a possible rematch, that’s more than out of the questionSince the American has retired and hung up his gloves, Floyd has only stepped into the ring for exhibition fights.