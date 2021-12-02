For years Victoria Bechkam is one of our style references par excellence both in its own streetstyle as in the collections of his namesake firm. The designer tries to transfer her own style to her garments, achieving that the aura of elegance and sophistication that always accompany her is fully reflected in her creations.

Last June the parade of his cruise 2022 collection took place, with a preview of what he was going to release this season. And with winter just around the corner, it seems like the right time to rescue the five style lessons we learned from his collection:

Vivid colors everywhere





If we saw anything in your cruise collection they have been vibrantly colored garments that scream “life” on all four sides. Precisely this season it is these colors that we like the most, since they bring a lot of energy to the look.

Both in small doses (in accessories or a single garment) and in the entire look, the colors give our outfits a lot of strength. So that the key is to find the right measure in which we feel comfortable wearing them:





If we liked the yellow jersey proposed by Victoria Beckham, we have found a low cost “clone” at H&M for 9.99 euros, also available in other colors.





On the other hand, if like Victoria Beckham we want to transfer the color to the skirts this pleated and asymmetric Bershka midi model It seems to us the most. 25.99 euros.

The neckline, better at the back





We talked a long time ago about how necklines at the back They were one of those details that make a difference and we like them so much when it comes to dressing. A simple but effective way to elevate a “normal” garment, be it a blouse, shirt, dress or sweater.

This Christmas we are going to take note of it and we are going to always look at our backs when choosing our dresses or shirts for dinners and parties. You do not need a very pronounced neckline, many times with a small opening and details like chains or the like to stand out.





In this line we have found this linen dress with crossed and gathered neckline that we found spectacular both in front and behind. 93.99 euros.





And if we look for something more ahead of the Christmas holidaysIn the evening, this Berskha dress and its rhinestone detail on the back is perfect. 29.99 euros.

Dress with rhinestone details

Lingerie dresses are the most





Lingerie dresses are an option Elegant that, contrary to what it may seem, we can take it all year. Not surprisingly, Kate Moss or Victoria Bekham herself among others always have one in their closet.

The key to wearing it in the fall and winter is to wear a turtleneck shirt or sweater if our intention is a casual look. Or, on the contrary, choose to wear a blazer on top for more formal events or occasions. And we have found the low cost version of its two models:





On the one hand, this green dress, a midi version of Victoria Beckham’s maxi model that we can wear with heels or boots. 22.99 euros.





And changing to black we have this other model, also midi cut, with gathered neckline and a small side slit. 22.99 euros.

One-color suits





The one-color suit remains a safe and successful bet this season, both in vivid colors like this Victoria Beckham blue as in others classics like black or white.

The question is to find the tone and the cut that we like the most and with the one we feel most comfortable with. In addition to assessing when we plan to use them: for day to day, for more formal occasions, for the day, for the night …





We have found a similar model in your version low cost at Asos. It is a set of In The Style x Lorna Luxe that is sold separately and its full price is 122.98 euros:

Paintings are always a hit





How could it be otherwise, this year the designer opts for the print of Scottish squares. She uses them to give a different touch to a trench coat, as in the photo above. But we transfer them to all kinds of garments: dresses, pants, coats …





Our version low cost of his raincoat is this model of split design with plaid details and plain details of Asos for 93.99 euros.

Split design trench coat





