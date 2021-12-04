I admit it, I tend to be one of those who have a fatal early rises and I am not a person until I have at least a sip (or two) of a good coffee. Many times I have wished my coffee maker was smart enough to make my favorite drink on its own without having to get up.

Well, that day has come because with the smart coffee machines that integrate WiFi among their virtues, we can program the brewing from our mobile phone as soon as the alarm clock rings, linger a little more between the sheets until it is ready and we perceive that delicious aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

On Amazon We find several options, some as complete as the super-automatic coffee machines, which prepare freshly ground coffee at the barista level and others that are simpler (but also cheaper). These are some of the most interesting:

Philips 3200 Series





This Philips Series in addition to being connected to our smartphone thanks to the Coffee + App to be able to program it without having to get out of bed, it has voice control with Alexa and five specialty coffee beans to choose from (including Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato.

We can fully customize the coffee by choosing from the intensity of the aroma, the amount of coffee we want and the amount of milk. In addition, to make it last much longer, it comes with a complex anti-scale system. We found it on Amazon for 545.02 euros.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Makers WI-FI Connected with LatteGo, Coffee + App, EP3546 / 70

Melitta Barista TS Smart





Melitta is one of the coffee maker firms with the most tradition and in this case it presents us a sophisticated super automatic, the Barista TS Smart. A complete machine with a touch screen, remote control from our phone, 15 pressure bars and up to 21 different coffee recipes.

In addition, we can prepare our coffee totally personalized thanks to its five degrees of grinding and five degrees of intensity. It also has three temperature settings. We have it on Amazon -where it has an average score of 4.3 among more than 900 buyers- for 1049 euros.

Melitta Barista TS Smart F850-102, Super Automatic Coffee Maker with Silent Grinder, App Connect, Touch Screen, 21 Recipes, 15 Bars, Black

Siemens TI9553X1RW





From the hand of Siemens we have this super-automatic coffee machine with authentic luxury finishes. A steel model with a power of 1500W, touch screen and Aroma double shot, a double grinding process that promises a more intense flavor.

We can choose between 22 varieties of coffee to fully customize our drink and control the entire process (even program it) without leaving the bed – and thus enjoy a freshly brewed coffee just waking up – thanks to its smartphone app. We found it on Amazon for 2,038.98 euros.

Siemens TI9553X1RW Super Automatic Coffee Maker, EQ.9 plus, 1500 W, 1.7 liters, Plastic, Steel

De’Longhi Perfetto Primadonna Soul





Exclusively for Amazon we find this De’Longhi Perfetto super-automatic, a coffee maker with a 4.3-inch touch screen, 19 bars of pressure and automatic preparation modes (such as Cappuccino). In addition, its foaming system together with the customization of the grinding, allows to create full-bodied and very creamy coffees.

Of course, it is also a smart coffee maker that we can control, activate and program from our mobile phone. We found it on Amazon for 1,249.90 euros.

De’Longhi Perfetto Primadonna Soul ECAM612.55.SB – Super automatic coffee machine (19 bars, 4.3 ” TFT touch screen, Automatic Cappuccino system …

If we are looking for something simpler …





But if the budget does not give us for a super automatic or we simply prefer filter coffee (softer and American style), we do not have to give up anything, since With this Princess with WiFi we can control the preparation of our favorite drink -especially in the mornings- from the phone.

In addition, the coffee maker has a very intuitive LED screen, timer, 900W of power and a glass jug with capacity for 10 to 15 cups (very useful now that the house is full of family for Christmas). We also find it lowered by 66.55 61.34 euros.

Princess 246060 Filter coffee maker, LED display, WiFi connectivity and timer, glass jug suitable for 10-15 cups, keep hot coffee function, 900 W, Moments Breakfast Edition





