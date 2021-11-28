There are certain garments and accessories that are a must when we talk about building looks timeless, versatile and save us a thousand and one times. Black midi dresses, medium wash jeans or white shirts win the battle when it comes to clothing, but in the world of accessories we find infallible basics such as camel ankle boots. These five reasons support it.

Camel, a neutral color that goes with everything





First, we talk about the versatility of this color. Camel is part of the family of neutral tones, such as white or navy blue. Therefore, offers us a thousand and one combinations, regardless of whether it is accompanied by cold or warm tones.





Aldo conquers us with these ankle boots made of leather with block heel, square toe and quilted effect. 119.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Brown leather ankle boots with square toe

A versatile ankle boot for day or night (depending on what you combine it with)





Being a piece with so much ability to adapt to different situations, a camel booty is a perfect weapon to leave home first thing in the morning without knowing if you will return as soon as you finish work or if you will meet some friends for dinner later. If you combine it with black pleated pants and a white shirt, you will have a look ten for unexpected events.





Aldo also has these ankle boots with a block heel, round toe and sock structure. 99.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s brown textile ankle boots with round toe

XXL platform, gain centimeters without suffering

Since platforms are in fashion, those of us who do not tolerate excessively wearing a high heel can allow the luxury of “growing up” without having to go uncomfortable in any moment. A camel platform ankle boot is ideal for a night out paired with a beige midi dress.





H&M offers synthetic leather platform ankle boots with a side zip. The heel is 9.5 centimeters, but it promises to be comfortable. 39.99 euros , 31.99 euros.

Cowboy-style ankle boots, a basic to create boho looks





We couldn’t talk about camel ankle boots without mentioning cowboy models. They never go out of style the Cuban heel makes them a very comfortable shoe and also there are death to build outfits bohemian soul.





Mustang has in its catalog these split leather ankle boots made in Spain. It features a striking embroidered design on the shaft and the toe is slightly raised. 79.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Mustang cowboy style leather ankle boots in leather color

Camel ankle boots with medium and square heel, a shoe for the office of ten

Finally, we highlight a type of camel ankle boot that saves us on countless occasions when we seek to create an office style: a model with a medium and square heel. Why? This heel style makes it easier for us to look a little taller without suffering excessively. In addition, visually it is elegant and sophisticated.





Gloria Ortiz signs these camel-colored leather ankle boots with zip closure and slightly square toe. The block heel is 5.5 centimeters. 139 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s camel leather ankle boots





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @dulceida

Photos | Imaxtree, El Corte Inglés, H&M