We know that nude lipsticks have many fans, entire collections are dedicated to these tones and they are always a safe bet, well, as long as you find the perfect nude, the one that does not make your lips pale but the one that highlights your natural beauty. Because let’s face it, not all nude favors everyone, that’s why we love the one that looks Sara carbonero, a light nude with an ultra flattering pink dot.





–Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Yves Saint Laurent lipstick shade 31, its formula is soft and creamy, so it adapts comfortably to the lips, with a light and matte finish. Price 32.70 euros.





Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick Yves Saint Laurent





–Revolution Pro New Neutral Satin Matte Lipstick Stripped, a lipstick with a creamy texture that does not dry out the lips and leaves a satin matte finish that hydrates the lips so they do not feel dry. Price 6.95 euros.

Revolution Pro New Neutral Satin Matte Lipstick





–Liquid Lipstick Pixi Mattelast Liquid Lipstick Au Naturelle, a long-lasting lipstick that enhances and defines the lips with a soft and comfortable texture. Price 18.45 euros.

Liquid Lipstick Pixi Mattelast Liquid Lipstick





–Color Sensational Matte Nudes Maybelline Peach Buff Lipstick, a nude that especially flatters you, it is a creamy matte that adapts to all skin tones. Price 6.49 euros.

Color Sensational Matte Nudes Maybelline Lipstick





–Rouge Edition Velvet Bourjois lipstick shade 010, softens lips with hydration that lasts up to 10 hours. A uniform, creamy color and very comfortable to wear thanks to its silky texture. Price 14.94 euros.

Rouge Edition Velvet Bourjois lipstick

Photo | @saracarbonero