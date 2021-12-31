Five Nights At Freddy: Security Breach – How To Get All Endings

Five Nights At Freddy: Security Breach is the newest installment in the saga. This title has several endings, and in this note we will tell you how to get them all.

The departure of another was eagerly awaited Five nights at freddy, in this case the Security Breach of which you have our review here. This game is so exciting (and not just because of the scares) that it is necessary to review all the endings. So today we show you the 6 possible endings of the Steel Wool Studios game and we explain how to get them. Note that this note may have important spoilers.

Bad ending

The bad ending occurs when we complete the game and try to run away from Pizzaplex by the main entrance with a star. There we will see that Freddy can not get out of here, with which Gregory must escape. Once outside, he is seen sleeping between cardboard until he finds it Vanny. The rest is more open, but we can think that Gregory would not continue alive.

Death of Freddy and Vanny

In this ending we will have to get two stars and have completed the Fazer Blast minigame, which is where Vanny is. Once we have found this place, we must want to leave as in the first ending, but we will choose the “Vanny” option. Then we will be shown a cinematic where, trying to unmask the rabbit, bots beat Freddy to death. In this ending we can also see Vanny’s death at the hands of the bots once we press a button so that they are put against him.

Good ending

To get the good ending, we will have to have security level 7 and two stars. Unlike the previous ones, here we will have to exit from the docks. Once we get out, we will see an escape scene in a car, where Freddy runs out of battery. However, Gregory charges it with the vehicle’s battery, keeping Freddy alive and happy forever.

Royal ending

Here we will have to get the camera, in addition to needing two stars to do it. To reach this end we will have to have an access key to perform the labyrinth puzzle of Mazercise.

Once you have found a ventilation duct, we must enter it to fight against Montgomery Gator. When we defeat him we will get his claws, which we must give to Freddy and look for a red door in Roxy circuits. There we will find an old elevator. If we use it we will get into a tough fight against Springtrap, from which, when we defeat him, we can flee together with Freddy.

Rescue end

The ransom ending consists of, as the name suggests, rescue vanessa. For this we must Play all three Princess Quest Arcade video games and complete them. Once achieved, they will show us images of the machine giving an error, then we can see that Vanny takes off his mask. Later we will observe how Gregory leaves Pizzaplex with Freddy being helped by Vanessa. Notably this is the end of 3 stars.

Tragic ending

This is the last ending on the list, and perhaps the most tragic. It will be a 2 star ending where will we have to go to the awards room. Once there, when we are about to go down the stairs, Freddy will burn all of Roxy’s stuffed animals. While on the run from the fire, Vanny catches Gregory, although Freddy saved him. Regrettably both freddy and vanny die falling from the top, leaving only Gregory who also discovers Vanessa.

