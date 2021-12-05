Let’s be frank: putting on false eyelashes isn’t always easy. Every time I watch a makeup tutorial and they put them on in an easy way, I feel envy, because when I put them on, they never end up in place, they move or I just can’t stick them properly.

However, all that changed when I met false eyelashes with magnetic eyeliner since they are really easy to apply, you do not have to be especially crafty (one who knows that tells you) and they hold up perfectly. We only have to apply the eyeliner like any other (with the layers indicated by the manufacturer) and they are practically placed on their own and they hold great.

Therefore, today we wanted to select five great models to add to our toiletry bag and wear an open and beautiful look without complicating our existence too much.





Those of Catrice that I have tried are exhausted, however this other model that they launched this year along with the others is still available. Its price is 10.29 euros.





Currently this is the best-selling model on Amazon that includes three styles of eyelashes and a few pints to color them. Its price is 8.99 euros.

URAQT Magnetic False Eyelashes, 3D Magnetic Eyelashes Natural Reusable Magnetic, 3 Pairs, with Eyeliner and Tweezers





At Ardell there are many models where we can find the one that convinces us the most. These for example have a price of 14 euros.

Ardell, False Eyelashes – 1 pc, black (AII67951)





The main theme of placing them is to be patient and not so much skill, I assure you. Therefore, if you apply the 2-3 layers that are usually said, you let it dry for the time it indicates and others you will not have any problem. Thus, this other model with five styles is great depending on the look we choose with a price of 17.99 euros.

Magnetic Eyelashes With Magnetic Eyeliner – Reusable Magnetic Natural False Eyelashes Package – Free Applicator, Mirror And Protective Gift Storage Box





The styles, as we can see, are tremendous and fully adjustable to our tastes. Here we have gold model Eylure that we could look perfectly. Its price is 16.50 euros.

EYLURE Pro Magnetic Kit Accent Eylure 21 g





As a bonus, I will tell you that, since the key is in the eyeliner and the position of the magnets in the eyelashes, we could actually use any eyeliner with any eyelash of this type, therefore, if you run out, Ardell has also launched your own lash-free eyeliner. Its price is 10.95 euros.

