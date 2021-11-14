When the cold strikes, laziness can invade us and we sin abusing basic, boring and generally not very colorful. Something that has an easy solution, just choose an accessory that takes center stage, such as a colorful scarf size XL.

Either with bold, classic or plain prints in bright colors, this practical garment that also protects us from low temperatures can be the key to a whole outfit and we have found six very top models:





The only smooth model in the entire compilation is not necessarily bland or boring, on the contrary, it is a sweet and colorful bet that will bring light to the looks wintry.

It is an ice green scarf with an XL and thick design, which is completed with fringes at the end and we can find it at Asos for only 14.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN super soft ice green long scarf with knitted design and tassels





In cream and tile tones with a design similar to the previous one, but in a stamped key, we have this scarf of Pieces thick texture and fringes. An XL scarf with a striped print, which is made from recycled fabrics.

Although it is a printed design, the color selections are easy to combine and will give a lot of play to add color to simpler garments, such as a classic camel-colored cloth coat. We found it on Amazon for 17.99 euros. It is available in other colors but they may vary in price.

PIECES Pcbea Long Scarf Noos BC Women’s Scarf





In a darker key, perfect to combine with blacks and grays, we have this XL scarf in the shape of a fringed pashmina made of soft cashmere.

An option that can protect us from the cold like a cape would do because of its large size and that gives us a lot of play: we can wear it with a belt on the outside in the Olivia Palermo style or around the neck with our favorite flared jeans for a more boho look. . The patchwork type print in black and gray tones is a basic. We sign it for sale on Amazon for 19.99 euros.

WOKKOL Women’s Winter Scarf, Women’s Shawl, Women’s Pashmina, Women’s Winter Poncho, Women’s Winter Scarf Soft Cashmere Fabric, a Warm Gift for Grandmother, Mother and Girlfriend in Winter





The stamping of Crow’s foot It is a very recurring classic at this time of year, not only in scarves like this one, but also in dresses, sweaters, vests or coats. In this case we find it in a scarf measuring 30 x 180 centimeters and finished with fringes.

A model of aesthetics preppy and unisex style so classic and versatile that we can bet on it to wear it year after year. In addition, it is neither too formal nor too casual, making it perfect for any occasion. We found it for only 11.99 euros.

Lozange – Soft Scottish Scarf for Women, Fringed Hen Foot Design, 30 x 180 cm





Unequal is one of the most recognizable brands for its iconic and colorful patterns, so it is not surprising that it has one of the most colorful scarves in the compilation.

It is an XL scarf with a tartan print in yellow, white and black tones. The different touch is provided by the logo of the brand borado in red and the casual detail, the frayed hems. We have it available on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.8 stars) for 39.95 euros.

Desigual Scarves TARS Scarf, Color White (Ecru 1001), One size for Women





Finally, one of the most classic options in the entire compilation is this XL scarf with checks in cream, blue, burgundy and black tones; in short, a range of shades that make it a versatile option that combines with everything.

The creator of this model, which is a basic wardrobe staple and is made of 100% wool, is Gant . We have it available on Amazon also in navy blue (although the price may vary depending on our choice) for 74.15 euros.

GANT Women’s Fashion Scarf





Photos | @mariafrubies, Amazon.