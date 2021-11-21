Having an infinite collection of garments hanging in the closet is not always synonymous with wearing outfits worthy of the best photographs of street style. In most cases, ingenuity wins the game and knowing how to combine masterfully is the key to success. The concept ‘capsule wardrobe’ has undergone a boom popularity in recent years and the key to success is simple: few clothes and many possibilities.

Betting on some of the predominant trends of each season is inevitable (especially for us, the most inveterate fashionistas), but in reality we are aware that timeless basic garments are the ones that we squeeze the most.

Regardless of the style that characterizes you, there are a series of designs that do not know ages, body shapes or seasons. Camel trench coats, long black coats, striped shirts, black high heels or the most minimalist sports shoes (such as Vans or Veja) are some of our off-road pieces.

In search and capture of the unbeatable winter capsule wardrobe, we selected 15 garments with which you can start to be a follower of this formula without going crazy on the road. In addition, we created several looks (almost) complete with which to inspire you in this first phase. Remember, “less is more.”

Trench coat, pleated trousers and stilettos









· Gabrdina of halftime ‘Silvia’ in About You. 179.90 euros , 139.90 euros.

Mid-season trench coat ‘Silvia’

· White wide-leg trousers from H&M. 19.99 euros.

· Sfera basic stiletto in El Corte Inglés. 25.99 euros.

Black coat, joggers matching and a pair of Veja





· H&M straight coat. 39.99 euros.

Straight midi cut coat with slightly brushed finish.

· Joggers in sweat fabric from H&M. 14.99 euros.

Joggers in sweatshirt fabric

Veja sneakers on Amazon. 125 euros.

Sneakers Bianco BLU Rosso – 44

Striped shirt in sky blue, wide leg jeans and XXL sunglasses









· Sfera striped poplin women’s shirt in El Corte Inglés. 15.99 euros.

Women’s striped poplin shirt

· High-waisted wide leg jeans from Southern Cotton in El Corte Inglés. 39.99 euros.

Wide leg high rise jeans

Gucci sunglasses at Amazon. 217 euros.

Gucci GG0053S, Sunglasses for Women, Black (Black-Gray), 54

American (cropped), pants skinny white and matching boots









· Plaid cropped women’s blazer from Vila in El Corte Inglés. 44.99 euros.

Women’s checked cropped blazer

· Straight High Ankle Jeans by H&M. 29.99 euros.

Straight High Ankle Jeans

· Buggatti Chelsea Boots at About You. 99.90 euros.

Camel coat, black leatherette pants and Vans Old Skool









· Young Formula long lapel coat at El Corte Inglés. 89.99 euros.

· Synthetic leather trousers at H&M. 29.99 euros.

Faux leather trousers

Vans Old Skool by patforma at Amazon. 56.49 euros.

Vans Old Skool Platform, Unisex Adult Sneakers, Black (Black / White Y28), 39 EU





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @ issue