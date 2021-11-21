Having an infinite collection of garments hanging in the closet is not always synonymous with wearing outfits worthy of the best photographs of street style. In most cases, ingenuity wins the game and knowing how to combine masterfully is the key to success. The concept ‘capsule wardrobe’ has undergone a boom popularity in recent years and the key to success is simple: few clothes and many possibilities.

Betting on some of the predominant trends of each season is inevitable (especially for us, the most inveterate fashionistas), but in reality we are aware that timeless basic garments are the ones that we squeeze the most.

Regardless of the style that characterizes you, there are a series of designs that do not know ages, body shapes or seasons. Camel trench coats, long black coats, striped shirts, black high heels or the most minimalist sports shoes (such as Vans or Veja) are some of our off-road pieces.

In search and capture of the unbeatable winter capsule wardrobe, we selected 15 garments with which you can start to be a follower of this formula without going crazy on the road. In addition, we created several looks (almost) complete with which to inspire you in this first phase. Remember, “less is more.”

1 Trench coat, pleated trousers and stilettos
2 Black coat, joggers matching and a pair of Veja
3 Striped shirt in sky blue, wide leg jeans and XXL sunglasses
4 American (cropped), pants skinny white and matching boots
5 Camel coat, black leatherette pants and Vans Old Skool

Trench coat, pleated trousers and stilettos

Nickleuze Milanfashionweek Ss21 Day3 14667
timeless looks

· Gabrdina of halftime ‘Silvia’ in About You. 179.90 euros, 139.90 euros.

Mid-season trench coat 'Silvia'

Mid-season trench coat ‘Silvia’

· White wide-leg trousers from H&M. 19.99 euros.

Wide white trousers

· Sfera basic stiletto in El Corte Inglés. 25.99 euros.

Basic stiletto

Black coat, joggers matching and a pair of Veja

look 2

· H&M straight coat. 39.99 euros.

Straight midi cut coat with slightly brushed finish.

Straight midi cut coat with slightly brushed finish.

· Joggers in sweat fabric from H&M. 14.99 euros.

Joggers in sweatshirt fabric

Joggers in sweatshirt fabric

Veja sneakers on Amazon. 125 euros.

Sneakers Bianco BLU Rosso - 44

Sneakers Bianco BLU Rosso – 44

Striped shirt in sky blue, wide leg jeans and XXL sunglasses

Striped Shirt
look 4

· Sfera striped poplin women’s shirt in El Corte Inglés. 15.99 euros.

Women's striped poplin shirt

Women’s striped poplin shirt

· High-waisted wide leg jeans from Southern Cotton in El Corte Inglés. 39.99 euros.

Wide leg high rise jeans

Wide leg high rise jeans

Gucci sunglasses at Amazon. 217 euros.

Gucci GG0053S, Sunglasses for Women, Black (Black-Gray), 54

Gucci GG0053S, Sunglasses for Women, Black (Black-Gray), 54

American (cropped), pants skinny white and matching boots

white pants
look 5

· Plaid cropped women’s blazer from Vila in El Corte Inglés. 44.99 euros.

Women's checked cropped blazer

Women’s checked cropped blazer

· Straight High Ankle Jeans by H&M. 29.99 euros.

Straight High Ankle Jeans

Straight High Ankle Jeans

· Buggatti Chelsea Boots at About You. 99.90 euros.

Bugatti Chelsea Boots

Camel coat, black leatherette pants and Vans Old Skool

Emitaz 120737489 3701993959825322 3166300149328503896 N
looks 5

· Young Formula long lapel coat at El Corte Inglés. 89.99 euros.

Long coat with lapels

· Synthetic leather trousers at H&M. 29.99 euros.

Faux leather trousers

Faux leather trousers

Vans Old Skool by patforma at Amazon. 56.49 euros.

Vans Old Skool Platform, Unisex Adult Sneakers, Black (Black / White Y28), 39 EU

Vans Old Skool Platform, Unisex Adult Sneakers, Black (Black / White Y28), 39 EU

