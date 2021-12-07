It girl par excellence and a successful designer, Victoria Beckham is one of our main references when we talk about building looks sophisticated, elegant and infallible. The English woman is a fan of dresses and she wears them in such ingenious ways that it serves as a source of inspiration for create new looks with a dress that we already have at home.

Printed dress, solid color accessories





When we wear a striking printed dress, the best option not to fail is to opt for a bag and shoes in one color that are the same color. In this case, two violet accessories that add a touch of color to a look featuring black and white.

Black dress, red shoes





Red shoes, especially ones slitettosThey are a wardrobe staple for heel lovers. We have seen Beckham sport this pair of shoes on several occasions, but we were left with the option of merge black and red in an outstanding style.

If it’s cold, add a turtleneck under the dress





There are dresses that fall short to face the cold. Victoria teaches us that we can sporting a fitted turtleneck top in a shade that matches the dress. We can even bet on a thermal model that is discreet.

Midi dress, high boots





Sometimes we just combine high boots with miniskirts or minidresses, but we fall into a mistake. The celeb opts to wear a patterned design alongside some high boots type musketeers in maroon color. If it’s really cold, you can add thick socks.

Tie the dress to your body with a belt





Finally, Victoria knows that highlighting the figure is synonymous with betting on a belt. Thus, we see how a printed midi dress looks next to a belt that adjusts the garment to her body. In this way, we highlight our curves and we can play to combine complementary colors, for instance.

Photos | Gtres