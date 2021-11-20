Braids are one of those hairstyles that have the ability to completely change our look with very little effort. Therefore, take note of some of the ones that a celebrity like Sara Carbonero is a good option because she always manages to inspire us.

Side braid





For longer hair this option is a great option. Once the hair is textured, we just have to braiding our hair by letting it fall on one of the shoulders, get peitos to give it a touch more effortless and the result is ideal for going to the office, meeting friends or, why not, for a red carpet like Sara herself did.

Boxer Braids





We continue with another hairstyle that has made a comeback since this past summer and from which we continue to take advantage of a lot such as boxer braids. It is about making two root braids, one on each side of the head with a great, fresh, youthful and very flattering result.

Again, it is a look that we can wear the same at a Christmas dinner or on a day of meetings.





Boho style bun braids





The boho It is one of the styles that the presenter best defends and with hairstyles like this she makes it very clear. It’s about including small herringbone braids in a bun. In this case we can take a very good note to more special occasions, since the elaboration is more complicated, for example for a dinner of those to come.





Ponytail and braid





A super simple option to give a ponytail a complete turn is this: Include two side braids that completely renew the look and that we can do at any time because it is very easy.

Braids in collected





And, finally, another simpler option also to include a braid in a bun, in a collected can be this. Making us a crown braid or, as in Sara’s case, some style braids messy close-fitting to the head that ends in an updo that looks casual but great. We love.

Now we just have to choose the one that best suits us and our abilities, although, it is also true, it is a matter of practice.

Photos | Gtres and @saracarbonero