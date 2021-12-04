And the month of December arrived. Thus, without wanting to or drinking it, we reached the end of 2021, which has been a year full of … of everything there has been and for having, we almost don’t even name better. Therefore, it is time to celebrate, to face the Christmas holidays that we have around the corner with the best face, feeling beautiful for what we leave you, which these days are our five essentials.

A treatment

This week we begin the review with a treatment, but not one for the body or face, but one for hair that we find in Vanitas Espai and that, they tell us, is the solution to alleviate the effects of the keratin treatments that we do.

And it is that, after a treatment of this type, when the hair begins to grow, the new roots, in contrast to the treated hair, give a disheveled appearance that until now was solved by making another keratin. Well, the solution they give us it’s called 3 in 1 and it is a nourishing treatment based on keratin, natural oils and silk and wheat proteins that shapes the hair at different intensities depending on how you work with the iron.

Thus, they would start by applying the cream based on oils and proteins on the entire hair and then proceed to the ironing step, depending on the type of hair and the finish to be achieved on the roots, to finish washing with a sulfate-free shampoo and blow dry it.

In this way, we not only put an end to the root effect but also, as you tell us, “As its effect is temporary, as the roots grow, the hair treated with 3 in 1 gradually loses its shape, which finally ends with the contrast of textures.”

As for the price, it depends on the length and type of hair, so it would be from about 230 euros. Vanitas Espai is in the C / Paris 204 in Barcelona and their telephone numbers are 933 682 555/934 156 98.

A getaway

It has been several weeks since we proposed a tourism plan related to beauty and well-being. So now that certainly stressful and gift-laden dates are approaching, perhaps it is time to consider a getaway, even for the weekend, to destinations such as Tivoli Marina Vilamoura and Tivoli Carvoeiro in the Algarve Portuguese.





The main novelty of these great hotels is that they have just included Natura Bissé products and treatments in their spa and we couldn’t help but notice them. And, as they tell us, this space is perfect to “disconnect and reconnect”, to take care of yourself, and enjoy wellness accompanied by experts in wellness.





Thus, we can now enjoy the brand’s innovative and exclusive facial and body treatments, such as its iconic treatment Pure Air Bubble, a bubble where the air is purified to create an atmosphere completely free of toxins, allergens and pollution, thus allowing the brand’s products to penetrate deeper into the skin, and achieving a more effective and visible result.

A gift

Since Christmas is near I have to recommend a gift with which you are going to conquer any addicted beauty because it is a true jewel, a wonder, a fantasy …





It’s all about the eye palette Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever by Charlotte Tilbury which is from his Christmas collection that, I hope, is the most ideal that you will see, and contains 12 magical shades divided as in 4 looks, although we can mix well, to get a look with the brightness and the glow Charlotte’s own.

It is a true marvel of a palette, since I saw it I fell in love and when I tried it, I directly fell asleep with those matte shadows with coated pigments that make them very pigmented and at the same time easy to blur, ideal metallic tones that shine that gives pleasure … A delight. Its price is 75 euros and I assure you that it is a safe bet.

A solidarity initiative

You already know that Cantabria Labs collaborates with the Rafa Nadal Foundation. Well, this December they have put on sale the limited edition of your solidarity Christmas gift, whose entire funds will go to the Rafa Nadal Foundation Centers from Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, to support the programs of the psychological health team to which more than 300 children in vulnerable situations have access.





It is a 450ml bottle made of double-walled stainless steel, vacuum insulated and that allows you to keep beverages cold or hot throughout the day, which has a design inspired by the values ​​shared by Cantabria Labs and the Rafa Nadal Foundation. It has a price of 20 euros and is already on sale. Without a doubt, a great way to put a grain of sand more.

A product

Today I want to talk to you about Plankton Restore Hand Cream by AlSkin Cosmetics, a moisturizing and repairing hand cream that I just discovered and which has become the perfect ally to take care of my hands.





To begin with, it comes in a glass jar format, which I think is great to always have on my work desk, where I use these creams the most because that is where they dry out the most.

Among its ingredients we find Spirulina BIO which is an organic microalgae with a high percentage of proteins, and minerals that acts as a moisturizer, remineralizer and firming, providing nutrition and elasticity to the skin, preventing aging and preventing against cellular oxidation; BIO Shea butter with moisturizing and emollient properties that provides elasticity and flexibility to the skin, recovering the firmness and structure of the dermis; and Calendula BIO characterized by having anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, emollient, healing and re-epithelializing properties that help to strengthen, repair, and improve the appearance and health of the skin most exposed to external factors.

Honestly, I love it and it has become a great ally now that the cold is raging and that the hands are the parts of the body that notice it the most. Its price is 15 euros.

Photo | @asos, @vanitasespai, Jared and assigned by brands